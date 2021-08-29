BBNaija: Why JMK, Sammie and Maria were evicted

By Nehru Odeh

JMK, Sammie and Maria have been evicted from the house. As TheNEWS earlier predicted. JMK and Sammie could not escape Big Brother’s big stick. Though Maria’s eviction came as a surprise to her teeming fans, she herself had a feeling she would be evicted.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu didn’t help matters as he heightened the tension-soaked evening with his usual “shaking of tables.”

Why they were evicted:

JMK.

Just as TheNEWS wrote in a piece that was published the day she was nominated for eviction, JMK never asserted her presence in the house, she kept to herself and never vibed with her fellow housemates. She shot herself in the foot with the way she carried herself in the house. She never built any strong relationship while in the house and never built a huge fan base.

Sammie

Sammie was too flighty and never showed any sense of seriousness. The relationship he tried to form with Angel didn’t work and he never recovered from it. Rather he was all over the place gossiping instead of forming alliances and cliques. Nobody took him seriously, not even the fans

Maria

Maria’s eviction came as a surprise because she was the least expected to be evicted. She was very focused and popular in the first two weeks in the house, but lost focus in the third. Her love tango with Pere didn’t help matters. Many of her fans were not only disappointed with her, they didn’t take her seriously anymore.

She herself had a feeling she was going to be evicted. She said so in her Diary Session. She told Biggie that was afraid of being evicted. “Being among the top five, winning tasks were part of the goals I set for myself before entering the house. I’ll miss everyone, I’ll miss Pere,” she said.

She also confessed to Pere that she would be evicted while both of they were trying to settle their differences, after Pere had confessed to JMK and Angel that both of them made out in the Head of House room.