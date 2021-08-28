Plateau PDP factions reunite, set date for congresses

Plateau PDP factions reunite, set date for congresses

Saturday, August 28, 2021 10:01 am


PDP:

PDP:

By Peter Amine
The Plateau chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has resolved its differences and will conduct its ward congress on Sept.11.
Mr  Emmanuel Goar, Spokesperson of Sen. Tunde Ogbeha led State Caretaker Committee, made the disclosure in Jos after the party’s caucus meeting.
“We want to say with all sense of happiness and thanks to God that we held a successful meeting and a lot of issues have been resolved.
“PDP is now one on the Plateau. We have deliberated on a lot of issues including the congresses that would be held in the next few weeks,” he said.
Mr Laven Ubandoma, Chairman Langtang North Local Government and Member of Plateau PDP Caucus said that there was no faction in the party again.
“We are now speaking with one voice and you can see that all the elders and party leaders attended the meeting.
“With the resolutions, our Ward congress would hold on September 11, local government congress on September 16,while the state congress will take place on the 25th of September.
“By the grace of God the congresses would be a family affair because we have all realised that we need to work together.
“We will remain united and regain power in the state come 2023,” Ubandoma said.
Mrs Sarah Ochekpe, former Minister of Water Resources, said that the party was grateful to the national leadership of PDP for setting up the caretaker committee.
Ochekpe said that Sen. Ogbeha’s committee did a good job, adding that forgiveness was offered and received during the meeting and the party was starting on a new footing.
Elder Bagudu Hirse,  another former minister, said that whoever thought that PDP would not resolve its differences would be disappointed.
Hirse said that the resolution became imperative because a house divided against itself could not stand. (NAN)

