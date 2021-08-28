32 more abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School regain freedom

Saturday, August 28, 2021 8:45 am


By Mohammed Tijjani
Another batch of 32 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, have regained their freedom, bringing the total of those released to 90.
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the release of the students to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Kaduna.
Hayab said: “Yes, 32 of our students were freed on Friday evening. We still have 31 with the captors and we are praying that they too will be released soon”, he said.
Bandits had in the early hour of July 5, invaded the school and kidnapped 121 students of the school, but released a first batch of 58 students before the latest development.
When contacted, the Kaduna state Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the release of the 32 students

