Just in: Tinsel actor, Victor Olaotan dies at 69

Just in: Tinsel actor, Victor Olaotan dies at 69

Friday, August 27, 2021 9:45 am


Victor Olaotan: dies at 69

Victor Olaotan: dies at 69

Nollywood actor, Victor Olaotan, popular for his role as Fred Ade-Williams in the popular TV series, Tinsel, is dead

The actor who had been bedridden since 2016 as a result of ghastly accident in Festac area of Lagos died on Thursday at the age of 69, according to a report in PREMIUM TIMES.

The website quoted Julia Olaotan, the widow of the deceased actor as confirming the death of her husband on Friday morning.

“He has tried. It is not easy to be trapped in your own body for five years. He can finally rest now,” she said.

The late actor also featured in movies like “Love struck” as well as “Three Wise Men”, among others.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Coronavirus testing: COVID-19 cases spike in Nigeria 2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 835 new cases, 10 deaths
    A suspect: suspect reveals how he duped POS operators in Akure 2 hours ago

    “How I use online application to defraud POS operators“ – suspect
    Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo: to be buried in Benin 2 hours ago

    Capt. Hosa Okunbo to be buried in Benin, not London – Family
    Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola 2 hours ago

    Gov. Oyetola: The issue I have with Aregbesola
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 3 hours ago

    2023: APC inaugurates Digital Transformation Committee
    President Buhari, left, and Governor Ortom 3 hours ago

    Fire for fire: Ortom accuses Presidency of plot to make Benue ungovernable
    Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja: anti corruption unit inaugurated 3 hours ago

    Anti-corruption unit inaugurated in Aso Rock Villa
    Governor Aminu Tambuwal 4 hours ago

    Secondus: Governors vow to resolve PDP crisis