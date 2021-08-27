Just in: Tinsel actor, Victor Olaotan dies at 69

Nollywood actor, Victor Olaotan, popular for his role as Fred Ade-Williams in the popular TV series, Tinsel, is dead

The actor who had been bedridden since 2016 as a result of ghastly accident in Festac area of Lagos died on Thursday at the age of 69, according to a report in PREMIUM TIMES.

The website quoted Julia Olaotan, the widow of the deceased actor as confirming the death of her husband on Friday morning.

“He has tried. It is not easy to be trapped in your own body for five years. He can finally rest now,” she said.

The late actor also featured in movies like “Love struck” as well as “Three Wise Men”, among others.