Fred Amata, Saheed Balogun pay tributes to late Rachel Oniga

Fred Amata, Saheed Balogun pay tributes to late Rachel Oniga

Friday, August 27, 2021 10:14 pm


The burial procession of Rachel Oniga on Friday in Lagos

The burial procession of Rachel Oniga on Friday in Lagos

By Taiye Olayemi
Nollywood Artistes on Friday paid tributes to the late Nollywood Actress, Rachel Oniga, after her burial rite was concluded in Lagos.
Saheed Balogun described Oniga as a nice, caring and articulate woman who was so full of life.
Balogun said that the late Oniga was fond of rendering useful pieces of advice to movie directors on set, which could not be jettisoned.
According to him,  the late actress will  be sorely missed due to her unique qualities, adding that the Nollywood industry needs lots of prayers.
Balogun urged Nigerians to pray for the industry, to forestall the untimely deaths of practitioners in the sector.
“Madam Rachel Oniga will be sorely missed; she was a nice and caring woman, so articulate.
“May her soul rest in peace. But we need serious prayers in the industry, the rate at which we are recording deaths is too alarming,” he said.
Also, Fred Amata, a Nollywood Actor and former President, Directors Guild of Nigeria, described the late actress as a unique woman,.
“Rachel Oniga’s death was so shocking; she was an enigma. May her soul find eternal rest,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rachel Oniga died on July 30, 2021 at a Lagos hospital and was laid to rest on Aug. 27, 2021after a private ceremony conducted by the Omega Funeral Homes in Lagos.
The private ceremony was attended by family members, some Nollywood stars and other well- wishers.
Oniga started her acting career in 1993 shortly after her divorce.
She worked briefly at Ascoline Nig. Ltd, a Dutch Consultant company, before her first movie, “Onome”, and her debut Yoruba movie, “Owo Blow”.
Over the years, Oniga featured in notable films including  “Sango” and others.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Cristiano Ronaldo: back to Manchester United after 12 years 10 mins ago

    Ronaldo returns to Manchester United, 12 years after
    Olusegun Obasanjo 50 mins ago

    Obasanjo: Secessionist agitators are ‘enemies’, they will not succeed
    1 hour ago

    You misquoted VP Osinbajo, Aisha Yesufu tells online medium
    Okun Development Association, ODA members 1 hour ago

    [email protected]: Okun people demand governorship, university
    2 hours ago

    Ode to Itsekiri and a Game Called Life
    7 hours ago

    36 Years After: Buhari Explains Why Babangida Overthrew Him
    9 hours ago

    Letter to General Sanni Abacha
    9 hours ago

    NNPC, KDSG, Sign MoU on Gas Utilisation, Expansion