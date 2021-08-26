Just in: Kidnapped Tegina pupils freed

Just in: Kidnapped Tegina pupils freed

Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:14 pm


 

The Tegina pupils on the way to Minna on Thursday evening pic credit: PRNigeria

The Tegina pupils on the way to Minna on Thursday evening pic credit: PRNigeria

Bandits have released over 70 pupils of Islamiyya school in Tegina town, Niger State they abducted after holding them in captivity for 88 days, PRNigeria has reported

According to the platform,  the pupils who were released on Thur are on their way to Minna, Niger State capital en route Kagara from Birnin Gwari.

But it cannot be ascertained for now how much was eventually paid to the bandits by their parents to get them released.

The bandits had insisted on ransoms running into scores of millions to release the mostly under 10 pupils.

Reports early in the week also indicated that some of the pupils were dead.

Details later.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Survivors, families, and colleagues of the 23 victims of the 2011 UN House bombing, on Thursday at a ceremony to celebrate their ‘fallen heroes’. 2 hours ago

    Tears, trauma as families, colleagues remember victims of 2011 UN House bombing
    2 hours ago

    What Are We Going To Do About The “Okada” Menace?
    Joe Biden: vows to retaliate attacks against US troops in Afghanistan 2 hours ago

    Biden vows to retaliate death of US troops in Kabul suicide bomb attacks
    Chaos at the scene of last Thursday's explosion outside Kabul Airport: Many Afghan, American troops died in the blast 3 hours ago

    Dozens of Afghans, American soldiers killed in Kabul’s suicide bomb attacks
    DPR officials unsealing a filling station sealed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency on Thursday in Lagos 3 hours ago

    DPR reopens 5 filling stations sealed by Lagos Govt
    The Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Mr Buki Ponle and Director Defence Information (DDI), Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, during a familiarisation visit by the DDI to NAN on Thursday, 26/8/2021. 3 hours ago

    Armed Forces will never allow Nigeria to disintegrate – Sawyerr
    3 hours ago

    Lagos builds 500-bed psychiatric hospital – Commissioner
    DCP Abba Kyari: 3 hours ago

    Panel submits report on Kyari to I-G