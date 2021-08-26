Just in: Kidnapped Tegina pupils freed

Bandits have released over 70 pupils of Islamiyya school in Tegina town, Niger State they abducted after holding them in captivity for 88 days, PRNigeria has reported

According to the platform, the pupils who were released on Thur are on their way to Minna, Niger State capital en route Kagara from Birnin Gwari.

But it cannot be ascertained for now how much was eventually paid to the bandits by their parents to get them released.

The bandits had insisted on ransoms running into scores of millions to release the mostly under 10 pupils.

Reports early in the week also indicated that some of the pupils were dead.

Details later.