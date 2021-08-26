Fears of explosion as scores scoop diesel from fallen tanker in Rivers

Fears of explosion as scores scoop diesel from fallen tanker in Rivers

Thursday, August 26, 2021 4:08 pm


People scooping diesel from fallen tanker at Etche road in Etche local government area of Rivers

People scooping diesel from fallen tanker at Etche road in Etche local government area of Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Some members of the public are raising alarm as scores of people are scooping petroleum product suspected to be diesel gushing out from a fallen heavy duty truck along Etche road in Etche local government area of Rivers

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the petroleum tanker fell down and spilled its contents in the early hours of Thursday, on the bad portion of the Etche road as the driver was trying to meander his way out of the huge potholes on the completely collapsed road.

People scooping diesel from fallen tanker at Etche road in Etche local government area of Rivers

People scooping diesel from fallen tanker at Etche road in Etche local government area of Rivers

Concerned indigenes of Etche and motorists have been calling on both the state and the federal   government deplorable road to no avail.

At time of filing this report the scene of the tanker incident is still a beehive of free-for-all scooping of the highly inflammable substances, despite fears impending carnage.

Meanwhile, callers into Nigeria Info 92.3 Port Harcourt have called on operatives of the Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Police and others to quickly move to the scene and cordon off the axis to avert deaths from potential explosion.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Kabul Airport: explosion reported outside 48 mins ago

    Afghanistan: Explosion reported outside Kabul Airport
    1 hour ago

    The Warri Curse
    Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State: gets congratulatory birthday message from APC Governors 1 hour ago

    Insecurity: APC Governors hail Zulum
    Former President Goodlluck Jonathan and wife, Patience, during his formal inauguration as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda on Thursday 2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: GEJ inaugurated Chancellor of Cavendish University
    Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA: invaded by bandits 3 hours ago

    NDA attack: Our soldiers not sleeping –  Defence Headquarters
    4 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu is Political Brand Icon of the Year
    5 hours ago

    Photos: Night of tributes for the late Mohammed Fawehinmi
    Kabul Airport: explosion reported outside 5 hours ago

    Australia, U.S., Britain warn citizens to stay away from Kabul airport