Fears of explosion as scores scoop diesel from fallen tanker in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Some members of the public are raising alarm as scores of people are scooping petroleum product suspected to be diesel gushing out from a fallen heavy duty truck along Etche road in Etche local government area of Rivers

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the petroleum tanker fell down and spilled its contents in the early hours of Thursday, on the bad portion of the Etche road as the driver was trying to meander his way out of the huge potholes on the completely collapsed road.

Concerned indigenes of Etche and motorists have been calling on both the state and the federal government deplorable road to no avail.

At time of filing this report the scene of the tanker incident is still a beehive of free-for-all scooping of the highly inflammable substances, despite fears impending carnage.

Meanwhile, callers into Nigeria Info 92.3 Port Harcourt have called on operatives of the Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Police and others to quickly move to the scene and cordon off the axis to avert deaths from potential explosion.