IBEDC Lists Achievements, Decries Activities of Vandals

By Daniels Ekugo

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) yesterday, listed major achievements recorded by the firm at a mid-year press conference.

According to John Ayodele, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of IBEDC, the company invested about N18.20billion in the rehabilitation of its networks across Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kwara and parts of Kogi, Ekiti and Niger states.

He added that from 2019 there has been an increase in power supplies from 14.1 to 15.6 per cent while targeting 18.1 for 2021.

IBEDC has deployed over 103,994 meters and also increased resolving its customer complaints within 48hours which it ranked at 76 per cent.

IBEDC also has partnered with AMPAK to achieve ISO45001 2018 certification and within that period, the firm achieved a milestone of 365 days Lost Time Injury translating to 1.6 million safe man-hours.

“To improve the distribution network and service delivery efficiency to customers, IBEDC has rehabilitated 39 dilapidated injection substations, replaced 2 failed power and 381 distribution transformers, added 2,632 distribution substations, reconstructed 6 new 33kv and 6 new 11kv outgoing feeders, rehabilitation22 High Tension and 52 Low Tension overhead lines.”

Ayodele decried the incessant vandalisation of its equipment, energy theft ( meter bypass and illegal connections), fraud, impersonation, collusion and other unethical behaviours which have, in many ways, affected the company.

“People are not helping matters. They keep vandalising our transformers, lines, conductors, overhead cables and worst of it, they have refused to pay their bills. We can no longer cope. We are operating in very difficult terrain, Ayodele lamented.