IBEDC Lists Achievements, Decries Activities of Vandals

IBEDC Lists Achievements, Decries Activities of Vandals

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 6:03 pm


IBEDC headquarters, Ibadan

By Daniels Ekugo
The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) yesterday, listed major achievements recorded by the firm at a mid-year press conference.
According to John Ayodele, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of IBEDC, the company invested about N18.20billion in the rehabilitation of its networks across Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kwara and parts of Kogi, Ekiti and Niger states.

Engineer John Ayodele, COO, IBEDC

He added that from 2019 there has been an increase in power supplies from 14.1 to 15.6 per cent while targeting 18.1  for 2021.
IBEDC has deployed over 103,994 meters and also increased resolving its customer complaints within 48hours which it ranked at 76 per cent.
IBEDC also has partnered with AMPAK to achieve ISO45001 2018 certification and within that period, the firm achieved a milestone of 365 days Lost Time Injury translating to 1.6 million safe man-hours.
“To improve the distribution network and service delivery efficiency to customers, IBEDC has rehabilitated 39 dilapidated injection substations, replaced 2 failed power and 381 distribution transformers, added 2,632 distribution substations, reconstructed 6 new 33kv and 6 new 11kv outgoing feeders, rehabilitation22 High Tension and 52 Low Tension overhead lines.”
 Ayodele decried the incessant vandalisation of its equipment, energy theft ( meter bypass and illegal connections), fraud, impersonation, collusion and other unethical behaviours which have, in many ways, affected the company.
“People are not helping matters. They keep vandalising our transformers, lines, conductors, overhead cables and worst of it, they have refused to pay their bills. We can no longer cope. We are operating in very difficult terrain, Ayodele lamented.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Maximising marketing agency contracts
    Gunmen: Abduct National Electoral Commission Secretary, Mohammed Abubakar-Opu, 1 hour ago

    Gunmen abduct Nasarawa Electoral Commission Secretary
    Mr Benjamin Kalu, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs: wins certificate forgery suit 2 hours ago

    Reps’ spokesman wins certificate forgery suit
    World Health Organisation 2 hours ago

    82% of people with hypertension live in low-income countries – WHO
    Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State: reimposes curfew on Jos North LGA over fresh attacks in Yelwa Zangam community in the area. 3 hours ago

    Fresh Attacks: Plateau Govt. re-imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos North LGA
    BB Naija housemates: Boma, Whitemoney and Pere: Boma nominates Pere for eviction 3 hours ago

    BBnaija: Why I nominated Pere for eviction – Boma
    Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane. (Sports Mole photo) 4 hours ago

    Kane says he’s staying at Tottenham this summer
    file: gas cylinders 4 hours ago

    Price of cooking gas worrisome — marketers