Cholera outbreak devastates Kogi

Richard Elesho

As the third wave of the Coronavirus disease, Covid-19, continues its devastation across the country, with officials of the Kogi Government playing it down, a fresh outbreak of Cholera has been unrelenting in some parts of the State.

Reports indicate that no less than 15 persons have died of complications arising from the outbreak in about two weeks.

The flashpoints of the disease are Kabba-Bunu and Lokoja Local Government Areas, LGAs, both in the West Senatorial District of the State.

Two weeks after an outbreak of Cholera claimed five lives in Eggan district of Lokoja, 10 other persons reportedly died of the disease on Sunday, 22nd August, 2021, in Taki, Bunu district of Kabba-Bunu LGA.

The incident has created panic among residents of the area, with many people describing it as a ‘strange disease.’

The Chairman of Kabba Bunu local government council, Hon Moses Olorunleke confirmed the incident, but held on to the casualty figure in Taki-Bunu.

He however said the council has responded to the outbreak to curtail its spread.

A press statement issued on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the Chairman, Olawale Samuel, said the health department of Kabba Bunu council “visited Taki Bunu to respond to the victims of Cholera outbreak which took many lives in the early hour of Sunday.”

“Mrs Victoria Obaejemite, Kabba/Bunu Local government council Health Officer who led the delegation assured the people of the area that the health and welfare of the people of Kogi state remains the priority of the state government.

“The Council Chairman, with immediate effect, deployed qualified doctors to the camp to take proper treatment of the people leaving in the area to avoid future occurrence,” the statement said.