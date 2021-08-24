PDP crisis: I’m not afraid of court order, says Secondus

PDP crisis: I’m not afraid of court order, says Secondus

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 8:58 am


PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus: High Court of Rivers sack him from office

PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus: High Court of Rivers sack him from office

Uche Secondus, the embattled chairman of Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has declared that he is not afraid of an order by Rivers State High court asking him to stop parading himself as a member of the party.

The High Court had granted an interim injunction restraining Secondus, from parading himself as chairman and member of the PDP.

Secondus also said he is ready to defend himself in court in his reaction to the interim injunction by his Media Adviser, Mr Ike Abonyi.

“The media office of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party has been inundated with calls from media houses on a press statement  sent to newsrooms by one Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant on Media to the Rivers State Governor, Nysom Wike, announcing that ‘Court restrains Secondus from parading as National Chairman, member of the PDP.’

“If Secondus and the party are taken to court, they will defend themselves.

“PDP and Secondus are not afraid of court; this party is a child of history owned by Nigerians, bigger than any individual or group, including desperadoes,” Abonyi said in the statement.

Justice O. Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division vacation court, sitting in Port Harcourt, had granted the order suspending Secondus from office sequel to the consideration of an ex parte application in suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Ibeabuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha against Uche Secondus (1st defendant) and the PDP (2nd defendant).

The Judge also restrained Secondus  from performing the functions of PDP , attending or  presiding over any of its meetings  at the Ward, Local Government or State level  or calling for any Ward, Local Government or State Congress of the 2nd defendant or setting up committees for such Congresses or participating in any activity of the 2nd defendant whatsoever whilst on suspension as a member of the 2nd defendant pending the hearing  and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Gbasam also granted the petitioners leave to serve by substituted means the originating summons, motion on notice, all orders made by the court and all subsequent processes on the respondent by pasting same on his gate at No.1 William Jumbo Street, Old G.R.A Port Harcourt.

The judge further granted leave to serve by substituted means orders made by the court on the respondents by publishing the same in the Nation Newspaper.

The court also ordered the PDP to be served by substituted means.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Lt. General Farouk Yahaya: confirmed as Chief of Army Staff by Senate 3 hours ago

    Army speaks on alleged recruitment of repentant Boko Haram terrorists
    Martin Mabutho dies at 47 3 hours ago

    Multichoice Nigeria losses top executive
    President Muhammadu Buhari: BMO says his anti-corruption war is not targeted at the opposition 4 hours ago

    Buhari`s anti-corruption war: BMO replies PDP
    FILE Photo: Gunmen: 4 hours ago

    Residents flee after gunmen kill 6 persons in 2 Ogoni communities
    Guns: 2 shot dead in cult clashes in Delta State 4 hours ago

    Cult war claims 2 lives in Delta community
    Chude and Funke Akindele 4 hours ago

    ‘I wish I could just die’ – Funke Akindele narrates ‘COVID-19 arrest’ experience
    Centre: EFCC Chairman, Bawa and the bank auditors 5 hours ago

    ‘It will no longer be business as usual’ – EFCC chairman tells bank auditors
    Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State 9 hours ago

    Zulum: Nigerian Govt cannot reject repentant Boko Haram, except…