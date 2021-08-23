Veteran Artist, Yusuf Grillo dies at 86

Veteran Artist, Yusuf Grillo dies at 86

Monday, August 23, 2021 4:51 pm


Late Prof. Yusuf Grillo, Veteran Nigerian Visual Artist

Veteran Visual Artist, Prof. Yusuf Grillo has been confirmed dead, due to COVID-19 complications.
Gboyega Grillo, son of the deceased, confirmed the incident  to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.
Gtillo was 86 years old.
He said  his father died at the early hours of Monday, Aug. 23.
Grillo, who could not hide his emotions, said he was so pained that he wasn’t able to speak to the media,  due to the shock and preparations toward the burial.
He said remains of his father would be buried today at 4p.m at Atan cemetery in Lagos.

Grillo is considered one of Nigeria’s outstanding and academically trained painters.

NAN recalls that Yusuf Grillo,  a contemporary Nigerian artist,  born in 1934, was known for his inventive works and the prominence of the color blue in many of his paintings.
He became prominent  and recognised  internationally  in the 1960s and 1970s, while exhibiting a large collection of his early works.
He made use of his western art training in many of his paintings, combining western art techniques with traditional Yoruba sculpture characteristics.
His preference for color blue in natural settings, painting is sometimes similar to the adire or resist-dye textiles used in Nigeria.
He was a former Head of the Department of Art and Printing,  Yaba College of Technology in Lagos State.
Grillo was the first president of the Society of Nigerian Artists. (

