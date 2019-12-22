See 5 reasons Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t celebrate Christmas

By JETHRO IBILEKE

All over the world, Christmas is a celebration that many Christians look forward to. While many go too far in observing the season by indulging in orgies and, in their drinking habits, hold Bacchus high, many religious groups hold their end of year retreats to coincide with the period so that their faithful could “charge their spiritual battery”.

However, Christmas which is celebrated worldwide on 25 December to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, does not hold any appeal to the Jehovah’s Witnesses who are also noted for not singing the national anthems and obtaining blood transfusion.

jw.org They have their reasons for not observing Christmas and this is contained in their website,, under “Why Don’t Jehovah’s Witnesses Celebrate Christmas?

The site noted that a common misconception (myth) among people is that Jehovah’s Witnesses do not celebrate Christmas because “they do not believe in Jesus.” But, quoting from the Bible book of Acts 4:12, it says the fact is that “we are Christians. We believe that salvation comes only through Jesus Christ.”

The site gives the following as reasons for the refusal of Jehovah’s Witnesses to join other Christians in 25 December celebration of birthday of Jesus Christ.

1. There is no proof that Jesus was born on December 25; his birth date is not recorded in the Bible.

2. We believe that Christmas is not approved by God because it is rooted in pagan customs and rites.—2 Corinthians 6:17.

3. Jesus commanded that we commemorate his death, not his birth.—Luke 22:19, 20.

4. Jesus’ apostles and early disciples did not celebrate Christmas. The New Catholic Encyclopedia says that “the Nativity feast was instituted not earlier than 243 [C.E.],” more than a century after the last of the apostles died.

5. The Bible does not give the date of Jesus’ birth, nor does it say that Christians should celebrate his birthday. As McClintock and Strong’s Cyclopedia states: “The observance of Christmas is not of divine appointment, nor is it of NT [New Testament] origin.”

Considering the question, What Does the Bible Say About Christmas? (Bible teachings, Bible questions answered), the jw.org says:

“An examination of the history of Christmas exposes its roots in pagan religious rites. The Bible shows that we offend God if we try to worship him in a way that He does not approve of.—Exodus 32:5-7.

“The early Christians did not celebrate [Jesus’] birth because they considered the celebration of anyone’s birth to be a pagan custom.”—The World Book Encyclopedia.

“December 25: There is no proof that Jesus was born on that date. Church leaders likely chose this date to coincide with pagan festivals held on or around the winter solstice.”

Popular customs associated with Christmas and why they are wrong:

Gift-giving, feasting, partying: The Encyclopedia Americana says: “Saturnalia, a Roman feast celebrated in mid-December, provided the model for many of the merry-making customs of Christmas. From this celebration, for example, were derived the elaborate feasting, the giving of gifts, and the burning of candles.” The Encyclopædia Britannica notes that “all work and business were suspended” during Saturnalia.

Christmas lights: According to The Encyclopedia of Religion, Europeans decorated their homes “with lights and evergreens of all kinds” to celebrate the winter solstice and to combat evil spirits.

Mistletoe, holly: “The Druids ascribed magical properties to the mistletoe in particular. The evergreen holly was worshiped as a promise of the sun’s return.”—The Encyclopedia Americana.

Christmas tree: “Tree worship, common among the pagan Europeans, survived after their conversion to Christianity.” One of the ways in which tree worship survived is in the custom of “placing a Yule tree at an entrance or inside the house in the midwinter holidays.”​—Encyclopædia Britannica.