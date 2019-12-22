See 5 reasons Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t celebrate Christmas

Sunday, December 22, 2019 7:21 am
The site gives the following as reasons for the refusal of Jehovah’s Witnesses to join other Christians in 25 December celebration of birthday of Jesus Christ.
Hi, Helena! I enjoyed your comment and I did an extensive study on this on my own and I found out some very interesting facts that came from the Bible itself. Yes, Jesus’ birth was very important to mankind, but he mentioned his death as being more important! He said that we should celebrate his death (Luke 22:19, 20); he never mentioned that we should also remember his birth.
On further study, I found out that the nativity ‘scene’ is a complete lie! The wisemen never saw baby Jesus in the manger it was the shepherds (Luke 2:16, 17). When the wisemen did find Jesus, he was a ‘young child’ in a house (Mt 2:11).
After researching this, I realized that the tradition of Xmas is not Christian at all and there is no truth in any of this ‘Christian’ holiday, which imho (which no one asked for lol) is wrong in God’s eyes, for His Son actually told his followers that God was a Spirit and those worshipping him MUST worship in spirit AND truth. God himself called his own people (the Israelites (before His Son was born)) prostitutes because they mixed his standard of worship with false worship. (1Chronicles 5:25); so this is telling me that God doesn’t want anyone to mix their worship of Him with other customs to other so-callled deities.
I believe that the JW have it spot on about this after doing some heavy research into this! (Acts 17:11) I learned things!
Although there was maybe no mention of the Date of Jesus Birth, in the Bible, the most important thing was that Jesus was Born. If Jesus had not been Born the sadly we would not have had His Death. Why was the Lord Jesus Born? He was Born for our Salvation, born that everyone who puts their trust in Christ will have their Sins forgiven an the Promise of Eternal life with God when the pass from Earth to Heaven one day. For God So Loved The World He sent His, Only Begotton Son that Who Soever Belives in Jesus Shall Not Perish but Have Eternal life. Would you like to be sure of you’re Salvation? Well you can be my Friend through giving you’re Heart to Jesus Christ now if you have not done so. He loves you so much an longs for you to come to Himself, give Him you’re all you’re rast the New Life Christ has to offer you Dear one you’re Name to can be written down in the Lambs Book of Life. At The End Of our Life when we all stand before God at His throne God won’t as us how many Good Deeds we have done while we lived on Earth, No God wont ask us that the only question He will ask us is, What did you do with my Son Jesus Christ? Did you accept Him,as you’re Saviour, or Reject Him? Yes Good Works are important, but we must come to accept Jesus, first as Lord Of All, then we can go on and live the Glorious Life He has planned for each and everyone of us.
None None But Christ Can Satisfy None Other Name for Me, There’s Love, and Joy,an Lasting Peace, Lord Jesus, Found In Thee.
Helena.
God is all knowing and gave his son to abolish our sins. Any celebration to remind us of him in a very changed world i know he would approve of. He was about understanding and bringing us to be tolerant and forgiving.. He has given us learning and free will to follow his word. We have learned how to help each other through medicine. If we deny these gifts, we deny him. He works through doctors and technology. He is there to help us in this changing world and gifts us everyday with new challenges and ways to improve ourselves and to be generous to those around us. Be kind to those around you. God loves them too.