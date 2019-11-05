Throwback: Day Ojukwu slapped his teacher

Throwback: Day Ojukwu slapped his teacher

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 3:30 am


Ojukwu

Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu would, if he were still alive, have marked his 86th birthday on Monday 4 November, 2019. In a 2003 interview published on this platform, he narrated, among other things, how he slapped his teacher at King’s College, Lagos. 

In his words: “When the famous Kings College strike took place, I was in boarding school. It just happened that I was the person carrying the water to the guards at the front of the boarding house. The man who was guarding the gate at the time everything took a different shape was the great Ovie Whiskey. There he was formidably attired in his shorts and wrapper around his waist. His job was to frighten anybody that was coming. We the small ones had the job of carrying water to them whenever it was needed. 

“It was then I noticed our Nature Study master Mr Sleigh, striding down towards Bonanza Gate from the police station. What do we do? Clearly he was coming to disperse the whole notion of strike. I don’t know what got into my head, I dropped the bucket of water and ran as fast as I could towards Mr Sleigh, got to him, leapt up in the air and gave him the biggest slap I could muster. I don’t know who was more surprised, myself or Mr Sleigh”

http://staging.thenewsnigeria.com.ng/2019/11/flashback-what-ojukwu-told-thenews-about-his-background-father-biafra-obasanjo-others/

Join The Conversation

One Comment

  • All We Know About Odumegwu Ojukwu says:
    March 19, 2022 at 8:57 pm

    […] ^ “Throwback: Day Ojukwu slapped his teacher”. The News (Nigeria). Retrieved 9 May 2020. […]

    • What do you think?

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Some of the rescued kidnapped victims 2 hours ago

    Police rescue soldier, 10 others from kidnappers
    Sixtus Chidera Eze: selected for the James Currey Writing and Publishing Workshop 2 hours ago

    Nollywood actor wins 2022 James Currey writing scholarship
    The 80-bed hospital delivered by OSSAP-SDGs in Lagos State University, LASU 7 hours ago

    OSSAP-SDGs inaugurates 80- bed hospital in LASU
    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu 8 hours ago

    13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium to examine new world order, good governance
    Searching for PDP 2023 Consensus presidential candidate: Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki and Bala Mohammed 10 hours ago

    2023: Factors that may determine consensus choice in PDP
    12 hours ago

    N727. 9M Debt: Court Orders  AMCON to Take over Babatunde Folawiyo’s valuable Assets
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: 20 hours ago

    Fayemi Misquoted on “Rejection of Consensus Candidate”- CPS
    20 hours ago

    “Invest in Health: Get tested for HIV and TB” on World TB Day! – AHF