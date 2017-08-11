4 fake soldiers arrested in Benin

Friday, August 11, 2017 11:08 pm


The arrested fake soldiers

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The police in Benin, Edo State, have arrested four persons, Iyoragie David, Emmanuel Musa, Kingsley Egharevba and Chibuike Nwabali, for allegedly posing as men of the Nigerian Army.

The suspects were said to have wore uniforms of the Nigerian Army when they were arrested at Okhuaihe village, along Benin/Asaba Road by local vigilante who were in search of some kidnappers.

The suspects were later handed over to the police on suspicion that they were members of the kidnappers.

Investigations, however, showed that two of them were ex-service men.

One of the suspects, David who claimed he hailed from Bayelsa State, said he left the military school, adding that he knew that he was not supposed to wear the uniform after leaving the military.

He said they went to visit a friend in the area they were arrested and didn’t know that somebody was abducted in that area.

On his part, Musa said he used to wear the uniform when he is driving because he did not return all the military kits when the left the army, while Kingsley who claimed to be a member of the Man O’War and not a military personnel, said; “I used this uniform when in I am going for parade.”

Edo State Police Commissioner, Haliru Gwandu, who paraded the suspects before journalists, said the they would be charged to court after investigation have been concluded.

 

  • Growing Trend Of Fake Military Personnel Frustrating Nigeria’s Fight Against Insecurity - HumAngle Media says:
    March 20, 2022 at 10:00 am

    […] the challenge remains rampant. The police in Benin, Edo State, South-south on Aug. 11, 2017, arrested four persons for posing as men of the Nigerian […]

