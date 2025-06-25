Liberia: New Speaker Koon Ready for Robust 55th Legislature

Liberia: New Speaker Koon Ready for Robust 55th Legislature

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 11:35 am


Liberia’s New Speaker, Richard Koon in his office at the Capitol Building in Monrovia last Monday

Liberia’s New Speaker, Richard Koon in his office at the Capitol Building in Monrovia last Monday

Abubakar Hashim

 

He was wearing a determined look, working, when I was ushered into his office, at the Capitol Building, by his aide, Charles, on Monday, June 24, 2025.

Being in a tight working schedule, Liberia’s new Speaker, Richard Nagbe Koon, will chronicle his mission and vision of the House in an interview with TheNEWS Magazine soon.

He became the new Speaker of Liberia’s 55th  Legislature on May 13, 2025, after former Speaker Fonati Koffa resigned on May 12, 2025.

Koon is an intellectual legislator. With double Master’s degrees in Accounting, he was once a Professor at the University of Liberia Graduate School.

Speaker Koon, addressing the diplomatic corps last Friday2

Speaker Koon, addressing the diplomatic corps last Friday

Born in Lagos in 1970, to a Liberian father and a Nigerian mother, he moved to Liberia in 1992. He now represents Liberia’s capital county, Montserrado District 11, in the House.

He defeated Musa Bility from Nimba County District 7 by a margin of 17 votes, 43-26 votes.

Today, he has succeeded in unifying a once divided house, through his skillful human interaction and as a marvelous team player.

Outside the House operations, he has also succeeded in promoting a working relationship with the international community. He held a bilateral meeting with the Diplomatic Corps in Liberia on Friday, June 20, 2025. The meeting, though held behind closed doors, was hugely significant and symbolic, as Speaker Koon successfully put to rest past apprehensions on the legislature.

Speaker Koon is an inner core member of the ruling Unity Party. He aligns with President Boakai’s ARREST program to rapidly develop Liberia from an inherited decrepit economy, through private investments and inward-looking development strategies, focusing mainly on youth and local entrepreneurial empowerment.

*Abubakar Hashim is TheNEWS’ West Africa Bureau Chief. He wrote this piece from Monrovia

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Monday Okpebholo34 58 mins ago

    NUT kicks against Okpebholo’s handing over of 36 schools to missionary organisations
    Femi Falana 2 hours ago

    Falana Writes AGF: Request to Discontinue All Criminal Cases Against Free Speech
    Gov Ododo when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late retired Major Joe Ajayi 3 hours ago

    Slain Retired Major: Ododo promises renewed clampdown on criminals
    Peter Obi4 3 hours ago

    We did not demolish property of Peter Obi’s brother -Lagos Govt
    Femi Falana,SAN 4 hours ago

    Illegality of Sealing off Premises in Nigeria
    Governor Ododo and Corp Members 4 hours ago

    Ododo to corps members: You are the future of Nigeria
    Governor Monday Okpebholo 5 hours ago

    Edo govt denies taking ₦100bn loan, says we only guarantee for contractors
    Fidelity Bank 6 hours ago

    Fidelity Bank Promotes 12% of Workforce and Increases Salaries by 20% across board