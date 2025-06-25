Lagos Launches Digital House Numbering System

In line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s commitment to making Lagos a 21st-century economy, the State Government has unveiled the Lagos Identity Project, a digital house-numbering initiative aimed at enhancing property identification, service delivery and urban planning across the State.

Dr Babatunde, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on eGIS and Urban Development, said the Lagos Identity Project, powered by Streamline Technologies Limited in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, would significantly improve property identification and public service efficiency in the State.

The Lagos Identifier Project is part of the state’s broader THEMES+ agenda to leverage technology and innovation for better governance. The project, which is starting in Ikeja, will eventually be extended to all 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across the State.

Babatunde said the digital plates with QR codes and local government colour codes would boost emergency response, postal services, and urban planning efforts.

He called on residents to cooperate with field officers during the installation process and to take ownership of the system as a tool for better service access and accountability.

“This project is about providing Lagosians with world-class services they truly deserve. We have had issues ranging from tax evasion to untraceable addresses. This new digital system is the solution,” he said.

Dr Babatunde said scanning the QR code on a building would grant access to essential property information for residents and relevant stakeholders, adding that the project would prevent rental fraud and enhance emergency location tracking throughout Lagos communities.

He also linked the smart city initiative to Lagos’ earlier milestones, including the data centre built under President Tinubu’s tenure as Governor.

According to him, those innovations earned Lagos international recognition in digital governance from institutions like the World Bank.

Babatunde said the new initiative was developed in partnership with Interspatial, which conducted two years of aerial mapping across Lagos, adding that the project introduced a standardised civic address system that meets global identification and data protection standards.

He praised the Lagos State Government for funding the initiative, noting that its financial backing reflects serious commitment.

“This is not just a project; it is a legacy that aligns with international benchmarks. Technology costs money, and this investment shows the government’s will to improve planning and services,” he said.

Also speaking, a co-sponsor and technical partner, representing Streamline Technologies, Mr Yinka Adesiyan, highlighted the project’s security and efficiency benefits.

He said the address plates would help emergency responders, utility personnel, and residents navigate Lagos more effectively. “This project goes beyond house numbers. It makes Lagos safer, smarter, and more transparent,” he said.

Adesiyan said the system includes a Know Your Customer (KYC) element, boosting security and aiding urban and infrastructure planning.

The Managing Director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mr Fatiu Akiolu, said the project would address issues of house numbering, delivery packages and payment of bills.

He said with the use of technology, things would be done paperless, and with the use of QR codes, there would be harmonisation of information from service providers.