Imo State setting the pace in Artificial intelligence in Nigeria, says Uzodimma

*Declares 4th Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Summit 2025 in Owerri open

Governor Hope Uzodimma has said that Imo State is setting the pace as far as Artificial Intelligence is concerned in Nigeria, insisting that his policies on digitalisation take into cognisance the demands of tomorrow’s world.

Governor Uzodimma spoke on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, while declaring open the three-day (April 23-25) 4th Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Summit 2025 at Protea Hotel, New Owerri, Imo State, with the theme: ENABLING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SYSTEMS FOR RAPID NATIONAL GROWTH.

The Governor, who acknowledged that the theme was apt, noted that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, “the Federal Government is taking proactive steps to position Nigeria as a global player in artificial intelligence and digital innovation.”

He disclosed that recently, the Federal Government launched the Labour Employment Enhancement Programme (LEEP) to equip Nigerians with digital skills and create 2.5 million jobs, “a way to align the workforce with the demands of the 21st-century economy.”

Uzodimma acknowledged that Imo State is setting the pace as the first in Nigeria to establish a Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government, “through which the Skill-Up Imo Programme was launched and has recorded successes in training over 40,000 youths in frontier tech skills, including artificial intelligence, cyber security and cloud computing.”

According to the Governor, the State is laying a groundwork for a complete digital ecosystem, where Imo Digital City (IDC) is the flagship infrastructure project, “a dedicated tech hub supported by a landmark United States $15 million partnership with the United States Market Access Centre (USMAC) in Silicon Valley, the first of it’s kind, collaborating at sub-national level in Africa which will establish innovation labs and mentor the next generation of tech entrepreneurs.”

Uzodimma noted that to achieve the target of an ecosystem, the Imo State Government will soon roll out extensive fiber optic infrastructure and 5-G broadband access across all the 27 Local Government Areas to close the digital divide between urban and rural communities.

He further stated that the E-Government agenda is another cornerstone, insisting that, “as a result, soon the State will be unveiling the following; MyImo App, a one-stop digital interface for accessing government services, a fully automated Land Information System (LIS) to ensure transparency and efficiency in the Land administration, establishment of Imo Business Call Centre to provide real time support to investors and entrepreneurs to ensure efficient connectivity of governance to the grassroots.

He appreciated the organisers of the programme and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to innovation, collaboration and inclusive development, stressing that “Imo is ready, not just to participate, but to lead”.

Governor Uzodimma called on the International bodies to consider Imo and partner her for progress, noting, “as a State where ideas flourish, investments thrive, and technology transforms lives.”

In his keynote address, the Chairman/CEO Zinox Group, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, appreciated the Governor for his infrastructural developments in the State, insisting that he is investing more on human capital development and technology than any other governor known to him in the country.

Ekeh noted that Governor Uzodimma has remained intentional in investing and developing for tomorrow, and prayed God to bless him and imbue him with more wisdom to pilot the affairs of Imo State.

To the participants, he challenged them to make good use of the opportunity, saying that “Tech is the richest business in the world.”

He told them that AI and Robotics are a driving force of the present economy, which is reshaping the ecosystem.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Presiden oft, Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Dr. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu, explained that the body has been at the forefront of information Technology Development, driving digital transformation and fostering innovation for National Progress.

He noted that the society has consistently initiated programmes aimed at leveraging emerging technologies to address critical challenges and propel sustainable development across diverse sectors.

Dr. Aliyu noted that this year’s theme reflected the commitment to leveraging technological advancements for inclusive development, aiming at providing a platform for Stakeholders to explore the latest trends, innovations and best practices in AI and Robotics, with a focus on strategies to drive socio-economic advancement and foster digital inclusion.

He appreciated Governor Uzodimma for accepting to host the summit, describing him as “an amiable person, a man of the people and a core professional who has continued to drive government processes using technology.”

Present at the summit were the Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Uche Nnaji, APC National Vice Chairman South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-governance, Dr Chimezie Amadi, dome Government functionaries, Rector Imo State Polytechnic, Dr. Basilica Igbokwe, among others.