Counterfeit Dollar Notes: Court adjourns Aluko Olabanji’s case to 16 July

Thursday, April 24, 2025 4:20 pm


Justice

Justice

Akin Kuponiyi 

 

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till  16th of July,2025, for the continuation of the trial of a Lagos businessman, Aluko Olabanji, alleged to have been in possession of counterfeit dollar notes.

Before the Easter vacation when the case was mentioned for trial to continue, the prosecutor for Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), the next witness to testify in the case, has been transferred out of Lagos, therefore, she prayed the court for more time to contact the witness to come and testify.

In a seven- count charge filed before the court by EFCC  prosecuting counsel, a Lagos business man, ALUKO OLABANJI and one Ikhidero Segun now at Large, were alleged without lawful authority found to have 4,367 pieces of counterfeit $100 bills with series of serial number bill 2004 style knowing them to be counterfeit and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 5(1)(b) and punishable under section 5(2) of the Counterfeit Currency (Special Provisions) Act, Cap C35, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

 

