Edo PDP loses another State lawmaker to APC

By Jethro Ibileke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, has again lost one of its State lawmakers, following the defection of Nicholas Asonsere, of Ikpoba Okha constituency, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Asonse’s defection has increased the number of APC members in the House to 15 while PDP has nine.

He said he was encouraged to join APC because of the developmental strides of the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration in his constituency.

He noted that he could not be on the fence while the Governor was constructing a flyover bridge and other people-oriented infrastructures in his constituency.

“When I was a child, I reasoned like a child. When I was a boy, I reasoned like a boy, but now that I am a man, I should reason like a man. Therefore, it is pertinent that the labourer deserves his wages.

“I am here on self-conditioned, that is what I told the Governor last night. I am the one who called the governor, and I want to join the APC.

“Somebody cannot be developing my immediate constituency, constructing a flyover bridge there, and I will be on the left-hand side while he is on the right-hand side. That means I am not ready to develop the constituency and the people I am representing.

“So, I need to join my hands, to encourage and speak out to our people so that we give him the needed support to enable him (the governor) to finish what he has started in my constituency.

“Because of the developmental strides the governor is making in the shortest time he has been in office, that convinced me to join the APC”, he said.

The State Acting Chairman of the APC, Jaret Tenebe, who received the defector, noted that the defection marked another watershed moment in the political history of the State.

Tenebe opined that the lawmaker dumping his party to the ruling APC party in the State is a fresh political tsunami that has hit PDP and shaken its foundation.

“This is not just any defection; it is the departure of a political son of two of the PDP’s leading figures in Edo South, the Deputy Governorship candidate, Barrister Osarodion Ogie, and the campaign Director-General, Hon Mathew Iduoriyekemwen. What clearer sign do we need that the PDP is collapsing under the weight of its failures?

“The defection of Hon Nicholas Asonsere epitomises the March towards sending the PDP into political oblivion in Edo State. He was a key voice who once gave relevance to the PDP in their heyday.

“Today, he has chosen to align with the future. We thank him for his resolve and determination to join our dynamic governor in making Edo the envy of all”, he added.

Tenebe, however, urged the Peoples Democratic Party members in the state to accept the olive branch extended to them.