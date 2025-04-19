Former NUJ National Scribe, Pa Jola Ogunlusi is Dead

Saturday, April 19, 2025 8:45 pm


Pa Jola Ogunlusi, former National Scribe of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) died today, Saturday, 19 April, 2025. He was 91.

Below is a statement by his family:

“With profound sadness but utmost gratitude to God for a fulfilled and life well- spent, the Ogunlusi family announces the passing of our beloved Patriarch, Father, Grand father and Uncle, Mr. Jola Ogunlusi, who departed this life on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 9:54 am, following a brief illness. He was aged 91.

Papa Jola, as he was fondly known, indeed lived a fulfilled life, a life dedicated to the service of humanity and God. From his active days as a Journalist in the early 70’s and later his assumption of office as the National Secretary of The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Pa Ogunlusi was indeed an epitome of dedication, loyalty and singular commitment to equity, Justice and fairness.

In all his call to duty, our Daddy left an indelible mark on everyone about his sincerity, and commitment. He was a kind, loving and caring man, both to his family, extended family members, colleagues, acquaintances and people, generally.

Pa Ogunlusi was President of FESTAC TOWN RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION, and his efforts, alongside others, eventually led to the creation of the Amuwo Odofin LCDA. Pa Ogunlusi was  also during his lifetime the Chairman of the Community Development Council, Amuwo Odofin chapter, where his commitment to Community development shone brightly .

Our Daddy really impacted our lives and the lives of countless others in many ways we cannot over stressed. His legacy of love, wisdom, and kindness will continue to inspire us, his children, family and friends.

While the family is in the process of announcing his burial plans, We kindly request prayers, condolences, and support for the family during this difficult time.”

May Papa Jola’s soul rest in perfect peace.

E-signed.

Gbenga Aruleba

For the family.

