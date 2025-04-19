April 18, 1978: Students, led by Segun Okeowo, rattled Obasanjo’s military government

Did you know that as at 1978 tertiary institutions in Nigeria were free? Payments were only made by students for hostel accommodations and meal tickets.

Then, the Olusegun Obasanjo government decided to tinker with the norm.

The government declared that tuition fees would remain free for all undergraduates, sub-degree diploma as well as students of teacher education, but hostel accommodation would be increased to ₦90 per student per session. The increment also meant that the cost of meal tickets rose from ₦1.50 to ₦2.00, increased by 50 kobo.

That was how the students mobilized for action !!!

Segun Okeowo, a student at the University of Lagos at that time, was the President of the National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS)

After meetings in Ilorin, Maiduguri, and Calabar, the students decided to take the bold step of challenging the military government on the increment.

The then minister of education, Ahmadu Ali, was believed to be behind the increment but he tried to shift responsibility to the Supreme Military Council and not the Ministry of Education. The protest chant *’Ali Must Go’* was coined as a result.

To pressure the Federal Military government into reverting the increase in fees, there was a nationwide boycott of lectures by all students in tertiary institutions starting on 17 April 1978. When the students realized that the government did not budge, they began public demonstrations.

This led to a face-off between the students and police on April 18. The death of a student in Lagos, Akintunde Ojo, further escalated things. It became a nationwide action.

About 10 students were killed in Zaria by soldiers, yet, students refused to pull back.

After a week of nationwide protests, the Federal Military Government shut down all universities and advised the students to go home. Three universities were shut indefinitely, and NUNS was banned. There was widespread looting and spontaneous violence.

Though the increment was not reversed, the *‘Ali Must Go’* protest legitimised the power of Nigerian students as it conveyed to the military government, the ability of students to mobilize across the country and carry out effective agitation and force change.

A report of a panel later led to Segun Okeowo’s expulsion from the University of Lagos for the role he played in the protests. He however graduated from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) two years later with a Bachelor’s degree in English (Education)

He died on January 28, 2014, aged 73.

