Professor Eghagha mourns the passing of Ovie of Udu Kingdom, Owhoru 1

The transition of Ovie of Udu Kingdom, Owhoru 1.

On behalf of my family, I join the warm-hearted people of Uduland to mourn the passing of His Royal Majesty, the Ovie of Udu kingdom Owhoru 1 Barrister Bethel Delekpe after a long 31year reign.

Under his calm leadership, the Udu people, my ancestral maternal homeland, made giant giant development strides, helped by his determination to unify the people of the kingdom.

We pray God Almighty to ease the process of transition to a new leadership.

We shall see HRM again on the day of the resurrection.

