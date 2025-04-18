Professor Eghagha mourns the passing of Ovie of Udu Kingdom, Owhoru 1

Friday, April 18, 2025 9:31 am


His Royal Majesty, the Ovie of Udu kingdom Owhoru 1 Barrister Bethel Delekpe left, and  Professor Hope O'Rukevbe Eghagha

former Commissioner for Higher Education and now Education Consultant to Delta State Governmen has joined the warm-hearted people of Uduland to mourn the passing of His Royal Majesty, the Ovie of Udu kingdom Owhoru 1 Barrister Bethel Delekpe after a long 31year reign.

Below is Prof. Eghagha’s press statement:

 

The transition of Ovie of Udu Kingdom, Owhoru 1.

 

Under his calm leadership, the Udu people, my ancestral maternal homeland, made giant giant development strides, helped by his determination to unify the people of the kingdom.

We pray God Almighty to ease the process of transition to a new leadership.

We shall see HRM again on the day of the resurrection.

Former Commissioner for Higher Education, Education Consultant to Delta State Government

 

 

  • Mary E E says:
    April 18, 2025 at 10:31 am

    May his soul rest in peace

