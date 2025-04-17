Nigeria, South Africa sign pact on mining development

In a bid to solidify the partnership fostered through the Nigeria–South Africa Bi-National Commission—recently inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Cyril Ramaphosa—the Ministers of Solid Minerals of both nations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining key areas of cooperation, complete with implementation timelines.

During a bilateral meeting at his office in Abuja, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake hosted South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, H.E. Gwede Mantashe. Dr. Alake described the engagement as a milestone in deepening bilateral relations, especially in the vital mining sector.

Reflecting on the historical ties between the two countries, Alake noted the longstanding diplomatic and economic cooperation built on mutual respect and a shared vision for Africa’s development. He stressed that collaboration in the mining sector offers vast opportunities for industrialization, job creation, and sustainable growth across the continent.

“The Memorandum of Understanding in geology, mining, and mineral processing signed today,” Alake stated, “will serve as a cornerstone for facilitating knowledge and technology transfer, investment promotion, capacity building, regional integration, and value addition.”

*Key Highlights of the MoU Include:*

• Capacity building in geological applications using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

• Utilization of Multi- and Hyper-spectral Remote Sensing Technologies for mineral exploration and geological mapping

• Sharing of geoscientific data on strategic minerals through the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA)

• Training on mineral processing and value addition

• Capacity Building on Elemental Fingerprint Technology using LA-ICP-MS

• Exploration of Agro and Energy Minerals In Nigeria

Alake emphasized Nigeria’s renewed focus on developing its mining industry, stating that South Africa could benefit from Nigeria’s vast mineral wealth, while Nigeria could tap into South Africa’s advanced mining expertise. This synergy, he said, would open doors to investment, skills development, and economic diversification.

In his remarks, H.E. Gwede Mantashe affirmed that South Africa—where mining plays a central role in the economy—stands to gain from Nigeria’s revitalized interest in the sector. He added that his visit aimed to fine-tune agreements from the Bi-National Commission and to deepen collaboration on mutually beneficial projects with Nigeria’s Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

Both ministers committed to sustained engagement and collaboration to boost intra-African trade and deliver on the actionable steps outlined in the MoU. They expressed confidence that this renewed partnership would significantly enhance the mining sectors of both countries.

The MoU signing was attended by the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Steel Development, Dr. Chris Isokpunwu; alongside senior officials from both solid minerals and steel development ministries and members of the South African delegation led by H.E. Gwede Mantashe.