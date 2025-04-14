Kidnapping scare: Woman faints, others sustain injuries in Kogi

Richard Elesho

Neighbours and bystanders on Friday afternoon had a difficult time reviving a middle-aged woman simply identified as Titi, who fainted in an effort to avoid being kidnapped in Ofere market.

Information had spread suddenly that a band of gunmen were coming to invade Ofere, a budding commercial and agrarian community in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, LGA. Kogi State, making the people run helterskelters.

Titi, described as a mother of three, came to the market from Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu LGA, when she was caught in the rumour mill. The market dispersed summarily, and other victims sustained injuries in the near stampede generated by the scare.

An eyewitness said fear was the main reason the woman fell and fainted, noting that the fear of gunmen had become the beginning of wisdom in the area.

It was gathered that one of the most traumatic scenes of abduction in the area took place about three weeks ago when motorcycle riding bandits invaded Aiyetoro Kiri. Kabba-Bunu, and abducted five people from their houses in broad dalt light.

The gunmen made contact demanding for N70 million as the condition for their freedom. The community’s offer of N5 million has thus far been rebuffed while the victims continue to languish in insufferable conditions.

A source familiar with the ordeal of kidnapped persons expressed suspicion that the food they give them to eat while in custody may be laced with varying degrees of poison. “Many victims of kidnapping don’t remain the same. I know of some who have died not long after their release while others exhibit signs of psychological illness.

“The whole of Okunland, Kogi West is at the mercy of Fulani bandits. From Yagba to Kabba-Bunu-Ijumu, Okun land is under siege by gunmen. They have taken over our forests and molest people as they want…,” said the anonymous source at Iyah junction a few kilometres to Ofere on Saturday.