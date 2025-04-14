Again, how travellers allegedly armed with dangerous weapons were intercepted in Edo 

Monday, April 14, 2025 9:36 am


Edo CP, Monday Agbonika

Edo CP, Monday Agbonika

By Jethro Ibileke

Four suspected armed travelers have been arrested by operatives of Edo State Security Network (ESN), in Benin City, Edo State.

This is coming less than a month after 16 suspected travelers armed with guns concealed in a truck were intercepted and mobbed by locals in Uromi, Esan North-East local government area of the state.

The suspects, Yusuf Abdulkarim, Mujaheed Garba, Shittu Idris, and Jamilu Habibu, were traveling from Doguwa in Kano State to Uvbe Community, in Orhionwon Local Government Area of the State when they were intercepted at Ikpoba Hill, in Benin City.

During the operation, the ESN recovered guns, ammunition, and other dangerous weapons from the suspects.

The State Police Command spokesman, CSP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the development, disclosed that the suspects were intercepted with three dane guns, six empty cartridges, three half-filled cartridges, four cutlasses, and two daggers.

He further confirmed that the suspects were promptly handed over to officers at the Ikpoba Hill Police Station for investigation by the ESN operatives

“The command wishes to inform the general public that four (4) suspects Yusuf Abdulkarim, Mujaheed Garba, Shittu Idris, and Jamilu Habibu intercepted by a member of the Edo Security Network with three (3) dane guns, six (6) empty cartridges, three (3) half filled cartridges, four (4) cutlasses and two (2) daggers, were swiftly taken over by officers from the Ikpoba Hill Police Station.

Items displayed by police as weapons recovered from the travelers.

“The Edo Command is aware of a misinformation on the social media that four (4) herdsmen armed with guns were arrested at Americanus hotel on Osemwenkhae street after Big Joe motors, Ramat Park Orogbeni Quarters and handed over to the Police.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that they are hunters, not herdsmen. They were from Doguwa in Kano State heading to Uvbe Community in Orhionwon LGA of Edo State. Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing”, CSP Moses Joel Yamu said.

The command urged the public to verify information before sharing to avoid causing unnecessary panic.

Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, appealed to Edo residents to refrain from spreading misinformation that could heighten tension across communities.

 

 

