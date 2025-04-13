What President Tinubu discussed with US President Trump’s advisor

What President Tinubu discussed with US President Trump’s advisor

Sunday, April 13, 2025 1:43 pm


 

President Bola Tinubu and Massad Boulos in Paris

President Bola Tinubu and Massad Boulos in Paris

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received a State Department representative from President Donald J. Trump’s administration, Mr. Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor for Africa, on Thursday in Paris.

The meeting focused on developing a strategic economic and security partnership between Nigeria, Africa, and the United States anchored on mutual respect, prosperity, and regional stability.

The US State Department rep conveyed President Trump’s strong interest in deepening direct engagement with Nigeria as a cornerstone of US relations with Africa. The US wanted to work closely with President Tinubu to expand American investment in Nigeria and Africa, support energy and infrastructure development, and align trade and job creation efforts.

Both sides discussed actionable support and shared their perspectives on regional peace, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and across the Sahel.

President Trump’s advisor recognised Nigeria’s regional and continental leadership and supported President Tinubu’s interventions to stabilise key African regions.

President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to build productive alliances with the United States, centred on transparency, opportunity, mutual respect and outcomes that strengthen Africa’s place in the global economy.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nelson Fashina 3 hours ago

    Sources of Intercultural Influence  Between Owo and Benin Kingdoms 
    President Bola Tinubu 5 hours ago

    Presidency disclaims 2027 campaign billboard nationwide
    Omololu Olunloyo 5 hours ago

    Olunloyo: Goodnight, Voltaire 
    L-R: Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director, Africa, United Nations Development Programme, Africa, Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; and Resident Representative of UNDP NIGERIA, Ms Elsie Attafuah, during the UN agency’s officials to the ministry in Abuja recently PHOTO: FMBEP 5 hours ago

    Photo news: UNDP officials visit Bagudu
    6 hours ago

    Sierra Leone: Mystery Fire at State House
    Femi Falana, SAN, ASCAB Chair, top, and open grazing of cattle, bottom 7 hours ago

    Benue, Plateau govts should ban open grazing, fund security bodies, prosecute arrested killers- ASCAB
    US Embassy in Abuja. 7 hours ago

    Details of new US embassy visa interview requirements for Nigerians
    Alleged stolen public assets, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,  Judicial  Commission of Inquiry, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, 9 hours ago

    Your coalition will fail, Ganduje blasts Atiku, Others