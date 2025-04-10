Sweden Opens Trade Office in Lagos

Thursday, April 10, 2025 5:51 pm


On Tuesday, the Swedish government opened a trade office in Lagos to serve as a bridge for Swedish companies to invest in Nigeria and build relationships between the two countries.

In his remarks, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, highlighted Nigeria’s absorptive capacity and impressive returns on investment in various sectors and welcomed the Swedish Government’s initiative to advance the frontiers of the Nigeria—Sweden Partnership by opening a Trade Office in Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria.

The Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Mr Benjamin Dousa, stated that the long history shared by both countries would make the exchange a good match. His Minister for Infrastructure and Housing counterpart, Mr Andreas Carlson, pledged his country’s commitment to investing in Nigeria’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Innovation hub and other emerging sectors.

The event coincided with Crown Princess Victoria Desiree’s visit and was prefaced by a dialogue on economic development cooperation between Nigeria and Sweden.

Senator Bagudu and Mr Andreas Carlson co-chaired the discussion, which focused on harnessing the potential for productivity in the Nigerian economy for investments that would achieve the mutual objectives of the Nigeria—Sweden Development Partnership.

