Quiet Reforms at Sierra Leone Ports and Harbours Authority

Since the Sierra Leone Ports and Harbours Authority (SLPHA) replaces the then Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA), through a repeal of the Ports Act No 56 of 1964, with the establishment of a new Act No 29 of 2023, the new look of SLPHA have become visible today, even to the blind!

The current management, under the watch of Yankuba Bio, Deputy DG; Judith Kosseh, Company Secretary; Martin George, Financial Controller; Andrew Kpulum, Harbour Master; Alpha Bangura, Planning Director; Abubakar Bah, Security Director; Sheikh Umarr Sesay and others, have, today, proved their worth in navigating the ports to higher heights.

There have been quiet, but robust changes in reforms, at the SLPHA, since its act came into reality in 2023.

Security of goods at the ports have been elevated.

Turn around clearance of imported and exported goods have increased drastically, due to widespread use of automated services.

Staff morale has been boosted. With the new reforms, there have been more employment of over 300 staff on the pay roll, with full emoluments paid.

The full implementation of the new SLPHA Act 2023, marks a significant step forward in the quality governance and operations of the ports.

Concessionaires now work seamlessly with the landlord, SLPHA, harmoniously to enhance efficiency and transparency in the maritime sector.

SLPHA management now positions itself for a new era in port management, in tandem with the pace of other ports operations in Africa and beyond

A sample interviews conducted with key concessionaires and stakeholders at the ports revealed that there is a smooth and harmonious collaboration between the SLPHA management and business operators at the ports.

This harmony of operations will bolster velocity of goods and services in the country, leading to economic growth and development of the country, in line with the ultimate vision of the President