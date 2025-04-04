Quiet Reforms at Sierra Leone Ports and Harbours Authority

Quiet Reforms at Sierra Leone Ports and Harbours Authority

Friday, April 4, 2025 4:04 pm


From right, DG, SLPHA, Yankuba Bio, Company Secretary, Martin George, top left, and DDG, SLPHA, Judith Kosseh

From right, DG, SLPHA, Yankuba Bio; Company Secretary, Martin George, top left; and DDG, SLPHA, Judith Kosseh

 

Abubakar Hashim

 

Since the Sierra Leone Ports and Harbours Authority (SLPHA) replaces the then Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA), through a repeal of the Ports Act No 56 of 1964, with the establishment of a new Act No 29 of 2023, the new look of SLPHA have become visible today, even to the blind!

The current management, under the watch of Yankuba Bio, Deputy DG; Judith Kosseh, Company Secretary; Martin George, Financial Controller; Andrew Kpulum, Harbour Master; Alpha Bangura, Planning Director; Abubakar Bah, Security Director; Sheikh Umarr Sesay and others, have, today, proved their worth in navigating the ports to higher heights.

There have been quiet, but robust changes in reforms, at the SLPHA, since its act came into reality in 2023.

Security of goods at the ports have been elevated.

Turn around clearance of imported and exported goods have increased drastically, due to widespread use of automated services.

Staff morale has been boosted. With the new reforms, there have been more employment of over 300 staff on the pay roll, with full emoluments paid.

The full implementation of the new SLPHA Act 2023, marks a significant step forward in the quality governance and operations of the ports.

Concessionaires now work seamlessly with the landlord, SLPHA, harmoniously to enhance efficiency and transparency in the maritime sector.

SLPHA management now positions itself for a new era in port management, in tandem with the pace of other ports operations in Africa and beyond

A sample interviews conducted with key concessionaires and stakeholders at the ports revealed that there is a smooth and harmonious collaboration between the SLPHA management and business operators at the ports.

This harmony of operations will bolster velocity of goods and services in the country, leading to economic growth and development of the country, in line with the ultimate vision of the President

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan 21 mins ago

    Alleged assassination plot: Akpabio wants Natasha to apologise or face lawsuit
    PDP member, Atiku Abubakar, 2 hours ago

    I remain unflinching PDP member -Atiku Abubakar
    The 46th Aláàfin Ọ̀yọ́, Ọba Abímbọlá Akeem Ọ̀wọ́adé 4 hours ago

    The New Alaafin
    Tunde Oladunjoye 6 hours ago

    Oladunjoye’s passing, a profound loss -Gov Abiodun
    The 46th Aláàfin Ọ̀yọ́,  Ọba Abímbọlá Akeem Ọ̀wọ́adé and Professor Tunji Olaopa 7 hours ago

    Aláàfin of Ọ̀yọ́’s Coronation: A  Giant Leap In Yoruba Renaissance  – Olaopa
    Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari and Ahmadu Musa Kida 18 hours ago

    Reclaiming NNPC: A Necessary Reset to Rescue Nigeria’s Oil Industry from Systemic Rot
    CBN 20 hours ago

    Fat Lie! We are Not Introducing N5,000 and N10,000 banknotes
    Ololatunji Ololade 21 hours ago

    Nightmare in Nirvana