My New Book is Here!

Babafemi Ojudu

It’s official—Adventures of a Guerrilla Journalist has just come off the press and will hit bookstores nationwide and Amazon next week!

This book is more than a memoir—it’s a journey through courage, resilience, and the unflinching pursuit of truth. From navigating the harsh realities of investigative journalism to confronting challenges head-on, it captures a story that will inspire, provoke thought, and spark conversations.

I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be touring major bookstores nationwide soon to meet you—my readers—and answer your questions about the book. The official presentation will come later, but I can’t wait to connect with you, share stories, and hear your thoughts.

Stay tuned for updates on where you can grab your copy and join the conversation. Let’s make this an unforgettable adventure together!