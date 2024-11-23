Kogi: Mopamuro Passes Laws on Open Grazing and Land Management

Kogi: Mopamuro Passes Laws on Open Grazing and Land Management

Saturday, November 23, 2024 10:27 am


Open grazing of cattle in Nigeria.jpg

Open grazing of cattle in Nigeria.

As part of efforts to enhance security, the chairman of Mopamuro Local Government Area, Kogi State, Ademola Bello has signed into law the Bill to regulate Open Grazing as well as the Bill on Land Allocation and Management. He assented to the two bills on Thursday as passed by the Legislative Council.

The development is expected to help in curbing herders’ and farmers’ clashes and strengthen safety in the area.

The two bills are; The Mopamuro Local Government Area Agricultural Produce Protection And Herders Liability Bill and the Mopamuro Local Government Area Land Allocation and Management Bill.

Ademola Bello.jpg

Ademola Bello.

Speaking on the sideline of the bill, the Council Chairman said, “The Agricultural Produce and Headers Liability Bill limits Grazing hours between 6 am to 5 pm daily. Strict compliance is highly expected to avoid penalties.  Any herder that contravenes any section of the Law shall be liable to a fine of N1 million and commensurate compensation to the farmers.

“While the Land Allocation and Management Law emphasizes land owners within Mopamuro communities to keep them clean to avoid revocation as there shall be periodic inspection by the appropriate body to this effect. Leaving undeveloped lands bushy constitutes nuisances, security, and environmental threats to the communities.”

Hon. Ademola Bello immediately set up a task force to effect compliance with the two laws.

He, however, assured residents of the area that his government would do everything within the law to protect them.

The Chairman also commended the Legislative Council under Rt. Hon Mercy Olupeka for the patriotic zeal put into play during the consideration and passage of the two bills.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Babafemi Ojudu’s Adventures of a Guerrilla.jpg 2 hours ago

    My New Book is Here!
    Silhouette of a death squad. File photo. 2 hours ago

    Kogi: Gunmen abduct 3 mourners, demand N50m
    Bendel Insurance f.c. players,jpg 12 hours ago

    Bendel Insurance to play Kwara Utd without coach Odigie
    Dr Alake, second left, at the CEO Roundtable on the sidelines of the 2024 Nigeria Mining Week.jpg 12 hours ago

    Champion  Establishment of Mining Devt. Banks, Alake Urges Mining CEOs
    Alhaji Aderbigbe.jpg 12 hours ago

    Oyo Gov’t to Conduct Computer-Based Exam For 15,000 Candidates
    2024,25 UEFA Nations League.jpg 12 hours ago

    See full list of 2024/25 UEFA Nations League knockout
    The seized drugs.jpg 14 hours ago

    Customs intercepts Drugs worth N117 million in Ogun
    Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji.jpg 16 hours ago

    519 Bag First Class  As FUTA Holds Combined 34th and 35th Convocation Ceremonies