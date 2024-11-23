Kogi: Mopamuro Passes Laws on Open Grazing and Land Management

As part of efforts to enhance security, the chairman of Mopamuro Local Government Area, Kogi State, Ademola Bello has signed into law the Bill to regulate Open Grazing as well as the Bill on Land Allocation and Management. He assented to the two bills on Thursday as passed by the Legislative Council.

The development is expected to help in curbing herders’ and farmers’ clashes and strengthen safety in the area.

The two bills are; The Mopamuro Local Government Area Agricultural Produce Protection And Herders Liability Bill and the Mopamuro Local Government Area Land Allocation and Management Bill.

Speaking on the sideline of the bill, the Council Chairman said, “The Agricultural Produce and Headers Liability Bill limits Grazing hours between 6 am to 5 pm daily. Strict compliance is highly expected to avoid penalties. Any herder that contravenes any section of the Law shall be liable to a fine of N1 million and commensurate compensation to the farmers.

“While the Land Allocation and Management Law emphasizes land owners within Mopamuro communities to keep them clean to avoid revocation as there shall be periodic inspection by the appropriate body to this effect. Leaving undeveloped lands bushy constitutes nuisances, security, and environmental threats to the communities.”

Hon. Ademola Bello immediately set up a task force to effect compliance with the two laws.

He, however, assured residents of the area that his government would do everything within the law to protect them.

The Chairman also commended the Legislative Council under Rt. Hon Mercy Olupeka for the patriotic zeal put into play during the consideration and passage of the two bills.