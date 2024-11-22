VP Shettima: Nigerian Youths Indispensable to Repositioning Africa

*** Says they’re the fulcrum of President Tinubu’s development agenda

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to youth empowerment as the foundation of Nigeria’s development strategy and Africa’s broader integration goals.

He, therefore, called for a unified effort to bridge generational divides in Nigeria, emphasising the pivotal role the youths play in shaping Nigeria and the continent’s future.

Speaking on Thursday during the 2024 Youth Legacy Conference at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Vice President Shettima noted that the youths are the fulcrum of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda with their prominent role in driving national progress.

VP Shettima who was represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said, “There is no nation that can prosper without investing in its youth. They are not just leaders of tomorrow; they are also the anchors of today.

“President Tinubu is deeply committed to ensuring that the youth not only have a voice but are active participants in shaping our collective destiny.”

The event’s theme, “Shaping Africa’s Future with AfCFTA and Agenda 2063,” highlighted the alignment between Nigeria’s youth-focused initiatives and Africa’s development blueprints.

Senator Shettima noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Agenda 2063 present vast opportunities for young Nigerians to thrive as innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

“AfCFTA is not just about trade; it is about creating opportunities for our youth to connect, innovate, and lead Africa into a new era of prosperity. Agenda 2063 envisions an integrated and prosperous Africa, but it is the energy, creativity, and resilience of our youth that will transform this vision into reality,” he said.

The Vice President commended initiatives like the Mandela Washington Fellows for their exemplary leadership and service, adding: “You have shown us what is possible when the youth are given the tools to succeed. Your work in education, healthcare, and social justice serves as an inspiration for generations to come.”

A key highlight of the conference was the launch of the Ubuntu Trade App, a digital innovation designed to bolster Africa’s trade integration and market access for young entrepreneurs.

Describing it as “a testament to the genius of our young minds,” Shettima lauded the app as a critical step in advancing Africa’s digital transformation.

“This app embodies the spirit of innovation that defines our youth. From agriculture to technology, our young people have consistently demonstrated their ability to create solutions that reshape industries and connect markets. Nigeria’s youths are the ladder upon which we climb to lead in technology, agriculture, and the creative industries,” VP Shettima said.

The Vice President also emphasised the administration’s deliberate inclusion of youth in governance and critical sectors.

He stressed: “Our engagement with the youth is not symbolic; it is a necessity. By infusing fresh ideas into seasoned experience, we create a synergy that strengthens our nation. You are not spectators; you are architects of the future. This government is your partner in progress, and together, we will shape a legacy that future generations will be proud of.”

Declaring the conference officially open, Shettima expressed confidence that the deliberations and initiatives launched would drive sustainable growth for Nigeria and Africa. “The future is bright because you are in it,” he added.

In his goodwill message, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills, urged the association to build a network of a free trade area as a way of ideas and human connections between all the people of the African continent.

Mills, represented by the Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the United States of America, David J. Greene, commended Vice President Shettima for his tremendous support towards the successful hosting of the event.

He said the fellowship provides leadership training, and networking opportunities for young Africans working to fast-track economic growth and prosperity to strengthen democratic institutions and to enhance peace security in communities, particularly Nigeria and across Africa.

“Over the past decades, the programme has facilitated the emergence of employment and promotion of thousands of young Africans,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, the Technical Adviser to the Vice President on Women, Youth Engagement and Impact, Hajiya Hauwa Liman, said the event is a testament to the federal government’s shared commitment to advancing Africa’s development by empowering its greatest resource—its youth.

She pointed out that the theme of this year’s conference speaks directly to the vision of a prosperous, integrated, and peaceful Africa driven by its people.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers a unique opportunity to redefine Africa’s economic trajectory, while Agenda 2063 provides the roadmap for the Africa we want—a continent of shared prosperity, unity, and innovation.

“Today, as we launch the Ubuntu Trade App, we mark a significant milestone in fostering intra-African trade, empowering young entrepreneurs, and creating access to markets that transcend borders.

“As we gather here, let us remember that Africa’s future rests in our hands. With over 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, we have a demographic advantage that, if harnessed effectively, can position our continent as a global powerhouse,” she further noted.

In her welcome address, President of the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria (MWFAAN), Ms Farida Yahaya, said the association has made significant strides in addressing Nigeria’s most pressing challenges.

She explained that the essence of the association lies in its commitment to the principle of “service before self,” adding that the alumni have exemplified this ideal by dedicating their time, energy, and resources to uplift their communities and nation.

She stated: “We were inspired, equipped, and empowered by the Mandela Washington Fellowship to become catalysts for positive change. Today, as we reflect on this remarkable decade, we are awed by the collective impact of our alumni.

“Our association has been more than just a network; it has been a movement. We have come together, driven by a shared passion for service and a commitment to making a difference.

“We have broken barriers, challenged the status quo, and made significant strides in addressing Nigeria’s most pressing challenges. From grassroots initiatives to national policy reforms, our impact has been far-reaching and enduring.”

The President said that the association remains steadfast in its mission to create a better Nigeria by leveraging its network, skills, and resources to drive sustainable development, foster social cohesion, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

“We must also think beyond ourselves and consider the legacy we want to leave for future generations by nurturing young talent, providing mentorship, and fostering a culture of innovation,” she said.

Also present at the event were the Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande; Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Engr. Aminu Maida, and Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed, among others.