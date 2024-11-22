Okpebholo halts recruitment into State civil service

Friday, November 22, 2024 6:25 pm


Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.jpg

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo has suspended recruitment into the State’s civil service until further notice.

He also ordered a comprehensive review of all recruitment exercises carried out by the immediate past administration between May and November 2024.

This was contained in a communication notice by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Musa Umar Ikhilor on Friday.

The notice disclosed that the Governor accused heads of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of carrying out clandestine recruitment exercises into the State’s civil service.

The notice read: “The Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo receives the report of the clandestine activities being perpetuated by some Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Agencies of Government in the State.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that these bodies have continued to issue back-dated letters of employment to their cronies without due process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this Administration believes in the principle of fairness and equity which expects that all employment exercise should be merit-based, competitive and accessible to all Edo indigenes.

“In light of the foregoing and to arrest this ugly trend, the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has directed the immediate suspension of all employment processes as well as the review of all appointments carried out since May 2024 by Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Agencies of Government.

 

“Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to note and comply with the above directive.”

 

 

 

