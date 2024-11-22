Customs intercepts Drugs worth N117 million in Ogun

Customs intercepts Drugs worth N117 million in Ogun

Friday, November 22, 2024 8:22 pm


The seized drugs.jpg

The seized drugs

Adejoke Adeleye Ogun 

The Ogun I Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a significant amount of cannabis sativa and Tramadol tablets, worth N117.5 million.

The seizure, made between January and November 2024, included 7,217.7 kg of cannabis and 362 packs of Tramadol tablets. The drugs were seized at various locations in Ogun State, including Abeokuta, Yewa North, and Imeko Afon.

Customs Area Controller James Ojo attributed the successful operation to credible intelligence and strategic operations. He emphasized the Service’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of Nigerians.

The seized drugs were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

CN Olusegun Adeyeye after receiving the items appreciated the effort of customs in curbing smuggling of illicit items most especially drugs.

He however urged the general public to join hands with security agencies to put an end to illicit acts.

 

