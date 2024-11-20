Our Reforms Positioning Nigeria as a Global Mining Player – Alake

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 8:19 am


Alake at the opening of the 2024 Nigeria Mining Week, themed "From Inside Out, Building the Mining Sector to be the Cornerstone of Nigeria's Economy."jpg

Alake at the opening of the 2024 Nigeria Mining Week, themed “From Inside Out, Building the Mining Sector to be the Cornerstone of Nigeria’s Economy.”

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake has stated that the ongoing reforms under the current administration are set to position Nigeria as a global mining hub.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of the 2024 Nigeria Mining Week, themed “From Inside Out: Building the Mining Sector to be the Cornerstone of Nigeria’s Economy,” Dr. Alake emphasized that the government’s efforts to sanitize the sector, foster diplomatic relations, and promote investment are positioning Nigeria as a formidable mining nation.

Outlining the progress made on his 7-point agenda, the Minister announced that the process to incorporate the Nigeria Solid Minerals Corporation is now at an advanced stage.

“Central to the renewed positioning of our mineral sector is the creation of a corporate entity that will serve as Nigeria’s face in the international arena. This entity will act as the go-to partner for joint ventures and drive the maximization of legacy brownfields. This initiative is almost ready for unveiling and will be a game-changer for the industry,” Dr. Alake affirmed.

In efforts to sanitize the mining environment, Dr Alake highlighted a dual approach to combating illegal mining, combining both coercive and persuasive measures, which are already yielding significant results.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)-driven Mining Marshals have sent a strong message to criminals involved in illegal mining activities. More than 300 illegal miners have been arrested and are facing prosecution. Nationwide investigations into illegal mining sites are intensifying, and the once unregulated mining value chain is adapting to new enforcement measures,” the Minister asserted.

Dr Alake also noted that 250 artisanal mining cooperatives have been established since he assumed office, in line with the persuasive approach of encouraging artisanal miners to form cooperatives and formalize their operations.

Looking to the future, the Minister shared the Federal Government’s vision for a multi-agency Mining Marshals squad, which will include operatives from various security agencies, supported by satellite technology for effective monitoring of mining sites.

In a bid to enhance the global competitiveness of Nigeria’s mining sector, Dr Alake highlighted the establishment of a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence within the Ministry equipped with a Decision Support System that leverages data analytics and artificial intelligence.

“This Centre is more than just a symbol of our commitment to innovation; it is the engine that drives informed decision-making, strategic planning, and operational efficiency. Through this, we are transforming the way we manage our mineral resources, basing our policies on solid data, and ensuring transparency and accountability in all our operations, “Dr Alake emphasised.

In his remarks, President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, commended Dr. Alake’s dedication and resilience in revitalizing the mining sector. He affirmed that the reforms undertaken have positioned Nigeria’s mining industry as a cornerstone of the nation’s economic growth, aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President pledged commitment to setting new standards for responsible and efficient mining, positioning Nigeria as a leader in mining technology and providing the necessary support to the ministry to institutionalise reforms.

