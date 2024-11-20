I’m addicted to writing, says Adamu Kyuka

I’m addicted to writing, says Adamu Kyuka

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 10:22 am


Adamu Kyuka Usman.jpg

Adamu Kyuka Usman.

 

Richard Elesho

 

A University Don and prolific author, Adamu Kyuka Usman, has said he is hooked on writing, describing his attachment to the vocation as an addiction. He explained that inspirations for writing come from daily occurrences in society, so there would always be things to write about.

Adamu Usman, a law professor and author of more than 40 literary works and biographies, who also adopts the pen name Kyuka Lilymjork in many of his novels, made this known during a chance encounter in Abuja, recently.

The author, whose notable works include Hope in Anarchy, The Lord Marmon, and The Death of Eternity, My Headmaster, said there is a general perception that authors are weird, noting that he often hibernates to put his thoughts and imaginations on paper.

He said society is in a continuous process of change, compelling those who want to keep track to always document their observations. He added that a good writer must have a good sense of observation and imagination.

In addition to his academic work in law, Kyuka explores themes of love, human suffering, crime, politics, and environmental protection, among other existential issues, in his books.

His recent works include And Death Finally Died; A Short Work to hell; The Rainmaker and the Blacksmith; Don’t Forget to tell the Masquerade; Beyond the Stream; Little Francis; Donald Trump; Vladimir Putin; My letter to the Devil; and the devil’s reply to my letter,

 

