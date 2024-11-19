Rio G20 Summit in pictures: Tinubu meets Presidents Cuong of Vietnam, Lula of Brazil

Rio G20 Summit in pictures: Tinubu meets Presidents Cuong of Vietnam, Lula of Brazil

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 8:34 am


Presidents Bola Tinubu and Luong Cuong

Presidents Bola Tinubu and Luong Cuong

Rio G20 Summit Rio in pictures: Tinubu meets Presidents of Vietnam and Lula of Brazil

On the sideline of the ongoing G20 summit in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, President Bola Tinubu had a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from Vietnam, H.E Luong Cuong.

The two leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnership that will advance their countries national interests.

As Tinubu joined President Biden and 30 other world leaders in Rio, Brazil for this year’s G20 summit.Presidents Tinubu and Lula meet

Host President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his wife, Janja da Silva of Brazil received President Tinubu and First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu to the opening of the G20 2024 Summit at the Museum of Modern Art, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Tunde Olusunle, Ken Saro Wiwa, Mamman Vatsa, and other writers.jpg 2 hours ago

    Day Mamman Vatsa Welcomed Ken Saro-Wiwa to His Abuja Village
    Gunmen.jpg 4 hours ago

    Okpebholo talks tough, declares war on cultists, other criminals in Edo
    Polaris Bank's finacial literacy program for students.jpg 5 hours ago

    Commemoration of World Savings Day 2024: Polaris Bank Champions Financial Literacy for Students
    Adebutu detained 6 hours ago

    DSS detains Ladi Adebutu
    Zenith Bank Headquarters, Lagos.jpg 8 hours ago

    Zenith Bank Holds Tech Fair, ‘Future Forward 4.0’, in Lagos
    Femi Fani-Kayode and Kemi Badenoch.Photo credit,theoasisreporters.jpg 9 hours ago

    Femi Fani-Kayode, Kemi Badenoch And an Old Fart from Leicester
    President Tinubu with other world leaders in Brazil 9 hours ago

    G20 Summit in Brazil: Tinubu Endorses Launch of Global Alliance Against Hunger, Poverty
    President Bola Tinubu 10 hours ago

    President Tinubu restructures media team, see who gets what