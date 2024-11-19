Rio G20 Summit in pictures: Tinubu meets Presidents Cuong of Vietnam, Lula of Brazil

Rio G20 Summit Rio in pictures: Tinubu meets Presidents of Vietnam and Lula of Brazil

On the sideline of the ongoing G20 summit in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, President Bola Tinubu had a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from Vietnam, H.E Luong Cuong.

The two leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnership that will advance their countries national interests.

As Tinubu joined President Biden and 30 other world leaders in Rio, Brazil for this year’s G20 summit.

Host President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his wife, Janja da Silva of Brazil received President Tinubu and First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu to the opening of the G20 2024 Summit at the Museum of Modern Art, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.