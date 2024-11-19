More Trouble for Adebutu as Police Re-arrest Him Over Local Government Election Disruption

Tuesday, November 19, 2024


The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday apprehended Hon. Ladi Adebutu, the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday.

His arrest was in connection with the disturbances that occurred during the local government elections in Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area, on Saturday.

Adebutu’s arrest followed his recent release from the Department of State Services (DSS), where he had been interrogated on similar allegations.

As of the latest updates, Adebutu remained in police custody.

He is accused of allegedly recruiting around 40 unauthorized police officers from Lagos and coordinating PDP thugs to disrupt the local government election.

