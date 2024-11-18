Edo govt suspends all consultancy services in public service

Monday, November 18, 2024 8:40 pm


Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the immediate suspension of all consultancy services and related providers in the State’s public service.

It would be recalled that the immediate past Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, engaged the services of consultants in several government agencies.

But, the government in a communication notice issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Musa Ikhilor, announced the disengagement of the consultants.

“All financial transactions and related services with affected consultants and service providers are to be put on hold immediately, pending a review the Review Committee, established by the Governor, submits its report.

“All Accounting Officers, Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are expected to take note and comply strictly with this directive,” it said.

 

