Access Bank Named Only Nigerian Company on Forbes 2024 World’s Best Employers List

In reflection of its dedication to fostering a workplace culture that prioritises employee empowerment, inclusivity, and gender equity, leading full-service commercial bank, Access Bank PLC has been named as the only Nigerian company on the 2024 World’s Best Employers List by Forbes.

As one of only 13 African companies to receive this distinction amongst the 850 ranked on the list, Access Bank sets a high standard within the African banking industry, underscoring its commitment to equitable growth and opportunities for all.

Access Bank’s leadership expressed pride in the Forbes recognition, viewing it as an affirmation of the institution’s inclusive, growth-oriented environment. Emeka Dibia, Head of Human Resources (Nigeria), commented:

“Our people are the foundation of our success. At Access Bank, we strive to create an environment that nurtures talent, encourages professional growth, and emphasises well-being. This recognition from Forbes reflects our continuous efforts to foster a culture that prioritises our employees’ satisfaction, growth, and long-term potential.”

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, surveyed over 300,000 employees across more than 50 countries to compile the list. Participants represented multinational companies operating in at least two of the six continental regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, and Oceania. Employees rated their companies on factors such as salary, talent development, diversity, and remote work options, with additional input drawn from industry knowledge and connections.

Survey responses were analysed and tallied – along with data from the previous three years – with a heavier weight put on the more recent data and on the evaluations from current employees.

Access Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, is a leading full-service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 700 branches and service outlets spanning 3 continents, 23 countries and over 60 million customers. The Bank employs over 28,000 people in its operations in Africa and Europe, with representative offices in China, Lebanon, India, and the UAE.

Access Bank’s parent company, Access Holdings Plc, has been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1998. The Bank is a diversified financial institution which

combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise, proven risk management and capital management capabilities. The Bank services its various markets through three key business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. The Bank has enjoyed what is arguably Africa’s most successful banking growth trajectory in the last 18 years, becoming one of the continent’s largest retail banks.

As part of its continued growth strategy, Access Bank is focused on mainstreaming sustainable business practices into its operations. The Bank strives to deliver sustainable economic growth that is profitable, environmentally responsible, and socially relevant, helping customers to access more and achieve their dreams.