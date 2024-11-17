VP Shetima, Obasanjo, Atiku grace Kwankwaso’s daughter wedding in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano was agog on Saturday as top politicians, business moguls, captains of industry, including Vice Prrsident Kashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, for Vice President Atiku Abubakar witnessed the wedding Fatiha of Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s daughter, Dr. Aisha Kwankwaso, and her groom, Fahad Dahiru-Mangal.

Fahad is the son of Katsina-born business magnet, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, owner of Max Air.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State; Senator Adamu Alero; Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Steel, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar; former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; and former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu were also in attendance.

Others who graced the occassion were the former Goverbors of Kaduna, Ahmed Makarfi; Mahamud Shinkafi, Zamfara; Isah Yuguda, Bauchi; Victor Attah, Akwa Ibom; and Lucky Igbinedion of Edo.

Other notable personalities were Senator Abdul Ningi, Senator Dino Maleye, and Senator Rufai Hanga.

Our Correspondent reports that high profile politicians, including lawmakers, captains of industries, diplomat corps attended the event.

The wedding Fatiha took place at the Palace of Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi 11.

The wedding proceedings were conducted by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zaharaddeen.

Shettima, who stood in for the groom, gave out the dowry of N1 million to Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano who represented the bride at the occasion.

The event, which was also attended by prominent Islamic scholars and other well wishers from across the country, witnessed a large turnout of residents.

The Chief Imam prayed for unity between Kwankwaso’s daughter and Fahad.

Security was beefed up in Kano during the wedding.