Ondo election in figures: Aiyedayiwa victorious, INEC declares him winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission today declared Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress, winner of the Saturday 16 November governorship election in Ondo State. He cleared the votes in all 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Prof Olayemi Akinwumi, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State and the State Returning Officer, Ayedatiwa polled in total of 366,781 votes to defeat Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 117,845 votes.

In the words of Akinwunmi, “I, Professor Olayemi Durotimi Akinwunmi, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2024 Ondo State governorship election held on the 16th November, 2024.

“That Ayedatiwa Lucky Orimisan of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and governor-elect.”

The Returning Officer noted that the total valid votes in the election stood at 497,077; rejected votes were 11,886, while the total votes cast were 508,963.

Before the last set of election results from the Ilaje, EseOdo, and Odigbo LGs were presented, Ayedatiwa had won in 15 council areas.

The details: 1. Ifedore LGA:

APC: 14,157

PDP: 5,897

SDP: 21

Ondo East LGA:

APC: 8,163

PDP: 2,843

SDP: 15

IleOluji/OkeIgbo LGA:

APC: 16,600

PDP: 4,442

SDP: 08

Idanre LGA:

APC: 9,114

PDP: 8,940

LP: 24

APGA: 25

Irele LGA

APC: 17,117

PDP: 6,601

LP: 15

APGA: 30

Akoko South West LGA

APC: 29,700

ADP: 87

PDP: 5,517

APGA: 23

SDP: 11

Owo LGA:

APC: 31,914

ADP: 140

PDP: 4,740

AAC: 16

APGA: 36

LP: 42

Ose LGA

AA: 03

AAC: 08

APGA: 19

ADC: 141

APC: 16,555

LP: 06

PDP: 4,472

Akure South LGA:

AA: 08

AAC: 58

APGA: 95

ADC: 630

APC: 32,969

PDP: 17,926

LP: 238

SDP: 138

ZLP: 252

Akoko North East:

AA: 03

AAC: 19

APGA: 36

APC: 25,657

LP: 14

PDP: 5,072

SDP: 03

Ondo West LGA

A: 31

AA: 09

AAC: 30

ADC: 415

ADP: 143

APC: 20,755

LP: 181

PDP: 6,387

SDP: 123

Akoko South East LGA

A: 02

AAC: 04

ADC: 81

ADP: 28

APC: 12,140

APGA: 19

PDP: 2,692

SDP: 03

Akoko North West LGA

A: 06

AA: 04

AAC: 14

ADC: 130

ADP: 51

APC: 25,010

APGA: 21

LP: 23

PDP: 5,502

SDP: 05

Akure North LGA

A: 9

ADC: 180

APC: 14,451

LP: 238

PDP: 5,787

PRP: 6

SDP: 46

Okitipupa LGA

A: 5

ADC 284

APC: 26,811

LP: 27

PDP: 10,233

PRP: 17

SDP: 18

Odigbo LGA

AA: 08

AAC: 29

APGA: 76

APC: 26,683

LP: 34

PDP: 9,348

PRP: 31

SDP: 12

ZLP: 70

Ilaje LGA

AA: 02

AAC: 10

ADC: 107

AGPA: 21

APC: 24,474

PDP: 3,632

LP: 176

ZLP: 04

Ese Odo LGA

AA: 01

AAC: 03

APC: 14,511

APGA: 17

PDP: 7,814

LP: 45