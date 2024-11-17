Ondo election in figures: Aiyedayiwa victorious, INEC declares him winner

Sunday, November 17, 2024 4:18 pm
The Independent National Electoral Commission today declared Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress, winner of the Saturday 16 November governorship election in Ondo State. He cleared the votes in all 18 Local Government Areas of the state.
Prof Olayemi Akinwumi, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State and the State Returning Officer, Ayedatiwa polled in total of 366,781 votes to defeat Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 117,845 votes.
In the words of Akinwunmi, “I, Professor Olayemi Durotimi Akinwunmi, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2024 Ondo State governorship election held on the 16th November, 2024.
“That Ayedatiwa Lucky Orimisan of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and governor-elect.”
The Returning Officer noted that the total valid votes in the election stood at 497,077; rejected votes were 11,886, while the total votes cast were 508,963.
Before the last set of election results from the Ilaje, EseOdo, and Odigbo LGs were presented, Ayedatiwa had won in 15 council areas.
The details: 1. Ifedore LGA:
APC: 14,157
PDP: 5,897
SDP: 21
APC: 8,163
PDP: 2,843
SDP: 15
APC: 16,600
PDP: 4,442
SDP: 08
APC: 9,114
PDP: 8,940
LP: 24
APGA: 25
APC: 17,117
PDP: 6,601
LP: 15
APGA: 30
APC: 29,700
ADP: 87
PDP: 5,517
APGA: 23
SDP: 11
APC: 31,914
ADP: 140
PDP: 4,740
AAC: 16
APGA: 36
LP: 42
AA: 03
AAC: 08
APGA: 19
ADC: 141
APC: 16,555
LP: 06
PDP: 4,472
AA: 08
AAC: 58
APGA: 95
ADC: 630
APC: 32,969
PDP: 17,926
LP: 238
SDP: 138
ZLP: 252
AA: 03
AAC: 19
APGA: 36
APC: 25,657
LP: 14
PDP: 5,072
SDP: 03
A: 31
AA: 09
AAC: 30
ADC: 415
ADP: 143
APC: 20,755
LP: 181
PDP: 6,387
SDP: 123
A: 02
AAC: 04
ADC: 81
ADP: 28
APC: 12,140
APGA: 19
PDP: 2,692
SDP: 03
A: 06
AA: 04
AAC: 14
ADC: 130
ADP: 51
APC: 25,010
APGA: 21
LP: 23
PDP: 5,502
SDP: 05
A: 9
ADC: 180
APC: 14,451
LP: 238
PDP: 5,787
PRP: 6
SDP: 46
A: 5
ADC 284
APC: 26,811
LP: 27
PDP: 10,233
PRP: 17
SDP: 18
AA: 08
AAC: 29
APGA: 76
APC: 26,683
LP: 34
PDP: 9,348
PRP: 31
SDP: 12
ZLP: 70
AA: 02
AAC: 10
ADC: 107
AGPA: 21
APC: 24,474
PDP: 3,632
LP: 176
ZLP: 04
AA: 01
AAC: 03
APC: 14,511
APGA: 17
PDP: 7,814
LP: 45
What do you think?