Ondo election in figures: Aiyedayiwa victorious, INEC declares him winner

Ondo election in figures: Aiyedayiwa victorious, INEC declares him winner

Sunday, November 17, 2024 4:18 pm


Lucky Aiyedatiwa, victory sign.jpg

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, victory sign.

The Independent National Electoral Commission today declared Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress, winner of the Saturday 16 November governorship election in Ondo State. He cleared the votes in all 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Prof Olayemi Akinwumi, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State and the State Returning Officer, Ayedatiwa polled in total of 366,781 votes to defeat Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 117,845 votes.

In the words of Akinwunmi, “I, Professor Olayemi Durotimi Akinwunmi, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2024 Ondo State governorship election held on the 16th November, 2024.

“That Ayedatiwa Lucky Orimisan of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and governor-elect.”

The Returning Officer noted that the total valid votes in the election stood at 497,077; rejected votes were 11,886, while the total votes cast were 508,963.

Before the last set of election results from the Ilaje, EseOdo, and Odigbo LGs were presented, Ayedatiwa had won in 15 council areas.

 

The details: 1. Ifedore LGA:

 

APC: 14,157

 

PDP: 5,897

 

SDP: 21

 

  1. Ondo East LGA:

 

APC: 8,163

 

PDP: 2,843

 

SDP: 15

 

  1. IleOluji/OkeIgbo LGA:

 

APC: 16,600

 

PDP: 4,442

 

 

SDP: 08

 

  1. Idanre LGA:

 

APC: 9,114

 

PDP: 8,940

 

LP: 24

 

APGA: 25

 

  1. Irele LGA

 

APC: 17,117

 

PDP: 6,601

 

LP: 15

 

APGA: 30

 

  1. Akoko South West LGA

 

APC: 29,700

 

ADP: 87

 

 

PDP: 5,517

 

APGA: 23

 

SDP: 11

 

  1. Owo LGA:

 

APC: 31,914

 

ADP: 140

 

PDP: 4,740

 

AAC: 16

 

APGA: 36

 

LP: 42

 

  1. Ose LGA

 

AA: 03

 

AAC: 08

 

APGA: 19

 

 

ADC: 141

 

APC: 16,555

 

LP: 06

 

PDP: 4,472

 

  1. Akure South LGA:

 

AA: 08

 

AAC: 58

 

 

APGA: 95

 

ADC: 630

 

APC: 32,969

 

PDP: 17,926

 

LP: 238

 

SDP: 138

 

ZLP: 252

 

 

  1. Akoko North East:

 

AA: 03

 

AAC: 19

 

APGA: 36

 

APC: 25,657

 

LP: 14

 

PDP: 5,072

 

 

SDP: 03

 

  1. Ondo West LGA

 

A: 31

 

AA: 09

 

AAC: 30

 

ADC: 415

 

ADP: 143

 

 

APC: 20,755

 

LP: 181

 

PDP: 6,387

 

SDP: 123

 

  1. Akoko South East LGA

 

A: 02

 

AAC: 04

 

 

ADC: 81

 

ADP: 28

 

APC: 12,140

 

APGA: 19

 

PDP: 2,692

 

SDP: 03

 

  1. Akoko North West LGA

 

 

A: 06

 

AA: 04

 

AAC: 14

 

ADC: 130

 

ADP: 51

 

APC: 25,010

 

APGA: 21

 

 

LP: 23

 

PDP: 5,502

 

SDP: 05

 

  1. Akure North LGA

 

A: 9

 

ADC: 180

 

APC: 14,451

 

 

LP: 238

 

PDP: 5,787

 

PRP: 6

 

SDP: 46

 

  1. Okitipupa LGA

 

A: 5

 

ADC 284

 

 

APC: 26,811

 

LP: 27

 

PDP: 10,233

 

PRP: 17

 

SDP: 18

 

  1. Odigbo LGA

 

AA: 08

 

 

AAC: 29

 

APGA: 76

 

APC: 26,683

 

LP: 34

 

PDP: 9,348

 

PRP: 31

 

SDP: 12

 

 

ZLP: 70

 

  1. Ilaje LGA

 

AA: 02

 

AAC: 10

 

ADC: 107

 

AGPA: 21

 

APC: 24,474

 

 

PDP: 3,632

 

LP: 176

 

ZLP: 04

 

  1. Ese Odo LGA

 

AA: 01

 

AAC: 03

 

APC: 14,511

 

 

APGA: 17

 

PDP: 7,814

 

LP: 45

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Tunde Olusunle, Ken Saro Wiwa, Mamman Vatsa, and other writers.jpg 2 hours ago

    Day Mamman Vatsa Welcomed Ken Saro-Wiwa to His Abuja Village
    Gunmen.jpg 4 hours ago

    Okpebholo talks tough, declares war on cultists, other criminals in Edo
    Polaris Bank's finacial literacy program for students.jpg 5 hours ago

    Commemoration of World Savings Day 2024: Polaris Bank Champions Financial Literacy for Students
    Adebutu detained 6 hours ago

    DSS detains Ladi Adebutu
    Zenith Bank Headquarters, Lagos.jpg 8 hours ago

    Zenith Bank Holds Tech Fair, ‘Future Forward 4.0’, in Lagos
    Femi Fani-Kayode and Kemi Badenoch.Photo credit,theoasisreporters.jpg 9 hours ago

    Femi Fani-Kayode, Kemi Badenoch And an Old Fart from Leicester
    President Tinubu with other world leaders in Brazil 9 hours ago

    G20 Summit in Brazil: Tinubu Endorses Launch of Global Alliance Against Hunger, Poverty
    Presidents Bola Tinubu and Luong Cuong 10 hours ago

    Rio G20 Summit in pictures: Tinubu meets Presidents Cuong of Vietnam, Lula of Brazil