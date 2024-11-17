GMT Expands Solutions for Easy Migration

Sunday, November 17, 2024 9:56 am


By Daniel’s Ekugo

Africa’s foremost Global Travel Solutions, GMT, is expanding its destination solutions to cater to and address the increasing travel challenges Nigeria faces as a country.

The agency’s intercontinental alliance with these countries serves as a stepping stones to solidify their brand as Africa’s choicest Immigration company.

With travel offices already thriving in Dubai, Cote D’Ivoire, while being partnered with world-class travel experts, GMT recently established their Nigerian office to simplify Nigerians who harbour dreams to travel beyond their imagination.

This new solution from GMT tagged ‘Escape the Limits’ includes (Birth, work, investment, family), Accelerated Naturalization (marriage, contributions to society), Investment and Business Residency Programs, and Fast-Track Citizenship.

This travel concept brings together travel specialists from major countries across Europe and mainly Portuguese-speaking countries, to develop innovative responses to migration challenges.

Speaking on the concept behind ‘Escape the Limits’, the Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Efoghe mentioned to GODSPOWERPROJECT and prominent newsmen, how GMT intends to become a global one-stop shop for all migration-related concerns, including global expansion.

Also discussing the vision behind GMT, and their ongoing efforts, the company’s Managing Director, E.O Michael asserted his belief that the migration issues Nigerians are facing can be resolved through opportunities provided by a 24/7 contact centre

Furthermore, with Escape The Limits, GMT Global reaffirms its commitment to sustaining long-term partnerships with local and international stakeholders towards facilitating migration management in the safest, orderly and humane manner.

