Situation Room calls for electoral reform to discourage candidates from endorsing others

By Jethro Ibileke 

 

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has frowned at three political parties that reportedly stepped down from the race and endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Situation Room (a coalition of several Civil Society Organisations (CSQs), stated this in its election preliminary statement signed by Yunusa Ya’u (Convener), Mimidoo Achakpa and Franklin Oloniju (Co-Convener).

Recall that 48 hours before the election, candidates of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Accord Party, withdrew from the race and endorsed Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa of the APC.

Ya’u who read the statement, called for electoral act reform to discourage the trend he described as of utmost concern.

He said: “Of utmost concern Is the trend of candidates and their political parties “stepping down” and endorsing an opponent at the last minute of the election.

“In Just 48 hours before the election, there are reports that three political parties have stepped down and endorsed one of the major candidates in this election.

“This calls for an electoral reform that places a greater burden of responsibility and accountability on political parties.”

Meanwhile, Situation Room has commended INEC’s acknowledgement of lapses in the last Governorship election held in Edo State.

It however called on the electoral umpire to show capacity in the conduct of the Ondo state governorship election.

“It is gratifying to note INEC’s Promise to learn from the lessons gathered from the Edo election. We hope that INEC will show the willingness and capacity to live up to their promise,” Ya’u said.

 

 

 

