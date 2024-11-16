Ogun LG polls, peaceful, orderly

Saturday, November 16, 2024 1:12 pm


The ongoing local governments polls in Ogun State got off to a good start on Saturday, this newspaper can exclusively report.

Election into chairmanship and councillorship positions are currently ongoing in the 26 local government councils of the state, with the major political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) saying that they will have a good showing.

In the polling units surveyed in major cities such as Abeokuta, the state capital; Ijebu Ode, Sagamu, Ota and Ilaro, election materials arrived on schedule even as voters expressed confidence that the exercise would be concluded without any hassles.

Findings by reporters across the state have not shown any incident of voter harassment or ballot box snatching so far.

This contradicts the false alarm raised by a major opposition party in the state to the effect that the election has been bedevilled by violence.

Some voters, however, complained of late arrival of materials even as officials of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) interviewed across the state said materials have reached all polling units in the State and they expected voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

