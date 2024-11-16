Ogun LG election results fabricated: Ajadi explodes

The local government elections conducted in Ogun State on November 16, 2024, have been marred by allegations of malpractice, delays, and voter disenfranchisement, according to Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the Southwest Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Ambassador Ajadi, an advocate for political stability and good governance, described the election as a sham, emphasizing that results announced by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) could not reflect the will of the people. Speaking to journalists in Abeokuta, he accused OGSIEC of bias and collusion with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Any numbers declared in Ogun State were fabricated,” Ajadi alleged. “No votes were counted at many polling units, and the exercise was riddled with irregularities. If OGSIEC announces any results, it is a fraudulent act that must be challenged in court.”

Voting Disruptions and Missing Officials

Ajadi recounted his personal experience at polling unit 027 in Adebimpe, where he waited until 4:15 PM without the arrival of OGSIEC officials. Similarly, his wife, Mrs. Oyindamola Ajadi, was unable to vote at polling unit 090 at Mr. Biggs in Ibafo due to the absence of electoral officers.

“The lack of organization was glaring,” Ajadi said. “How can we talk about credible elections when basic logistics were ignored? This is an affront to democracy and a betrayal of the people’s trust.”

Reports from NNPP Polling Agents

Ambassador Ajadi revealed that NNPP agents stationed across the state reported widespread delays and harassment. In Ofada Ward, OGSIEC officials arrived at polling unit 07 at 1:45 PM, but polling unit 08 saw NNPP agents intimidated by individuals allegedly linked to the APC, reportedly with the support of law enforcement officers.

In Orimerunmu, OGSIEC officials eventually showed up at polling units 012 and 013, but voters remained stranded due to missing materials. Meanwhile, polling units 035 in Ibafo and 019 at Asese Primary School were completely unattended throughout the day.

Ajadi added, “Our agents reported that at most locations, OGSIEC officials showed up as late as 2 PM with only 50 ballot papers for Councillors and 50 for Chairmen. Where are the missing ballot papers? This suggests rigging was already in motion before the process began.”

Accusations of Intimidation and Collusion

Ajadi further alleged that armed thugs, purportedly working for the APC, disrupted voting in several wards by chasing away NNPP members. “No results should be declared from polling units where elections did not take place,” he insisted. “Our party agents monitored the process diligently, and the evidence is clear—this was an exercise in futility.”

The NNPP chieftain accused OGSIEC of failing in its constitutional duty to conduct free, fair, and credible elections. “The commission’s incompetence and bias have disenfranchised countless voters and undermined democracy in Ogun State,” he lamented.

Call for Judicial Intervention

Ajadi called on the judiciary to ensure that justice is served and warned against the announcement of any manipulated results. “The good citizens of Ogun State deserve transparency and accountability. Announcing fraudulent results would amount to robbing the people in broad daylight,” he said.

Public Reaction

As reports of electoral irregularities continue to emerge, stakeholders and political observers have joined Ajadi in questioning the credibility of the election. Many are demanding a thorough investigation into OGSIEC’s conduct and immediate reforms to prevent a recurrence in future elections.

Efforts to reach OGSIEC for comments on the allegations were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report. Meanwhile, the NNPP has vowed to pursue legal redress to protect the integrity of the democratic process in Ogun State.