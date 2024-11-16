Afrosoul star, Ayola performs “Life I Want” on Clout Africa

Saturday, November 16, 2024 3:52 pm


Afro-soul singer and songwriter Ayola recently brought his infectious energy to Clout Africa’s live stage, delivering an electrifying performance of “Life I Want,” a single off his sophomore album of the same title.

Backed by a talented live band, his star power shone brightly as he commanded the stage with his soulful vocals and effortless stage presence.

“Life I Want” is an upbeat, feel-good tune that is currently enjoying massive airplay in radio stations across Nigeria, Ghana, Canada, and the UK.

So the Clout Africa performance was the perfect opportunity for fans to enjoy a live performance of the song.

Ayola joins Adekunle Gold, Teni,  Mr Eazi, Fireboy, Taves, and others on the list of Nigerian artists who have also performed to showcase their talents at the Clout Sessions.

The electrifying performance was part of Ayola’s media tour to promote his sophomore album, “The Life I Want.” which dropped on Friday, October 11, 2024.

He also opened up about his life and career on a tour which included stops at Cool FM, Beat FM, Inspiration FM, and other top media houses in the country.

The album features standout tracks such as ‘Pass Me By,’ ‘Life I Want,’ ‘I Hope To Be Free,’ and ‘Actor n Boss,’.’ Recorded across Canada and Nigeria, “The Life I Want” blends Highlife, Jazz, Soul, Afro-funk, R&B, and Motown influences.

Ayola’s rich vocal texture weaves these genres together, creating a captivating Indie, folk, and alternative Afrobeats sound that breathes new life into contemporary music.

With “The Life I Want,” Ayola invites listeners on a journey through his musical evolution, promising a blend of nostalgia and innovation that is sure to resonate with fans old and new.

Clout Sessions is hosted by Clout Africa, a music promotion company and content creation hub that is domiciled at the seat of Africa’s biggest music and content market, Lagos, Nigeria.

