South East Governors move to secure Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Governors from the South East under the umbrella of the South East Governors’ Forum met in Enugu Tuesday with a resolve to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to plead for the release of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

They also plan to discuss other pressing issues that will be of interest to the region and the country with President Tinubu.

The decisions of the Governors were contained in a Communique read to the media by the Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum cum the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, after their meeting at the Lion Building Government House Enugu, in Enugu State.

Governor Uzodimma was flanked by his brother colleagues – Dr. Alex Otti (Abia), Prof Charles Soludo (Anambra), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State) and the host Governor, Dr Peter Mbah (Enugu State).

The Chairman of the Forum said during their visit to the President they will discuss the issue of insecurity in the region and the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

The Communique added: “The Forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the South East Security and Economic Summit held in Owerri on the 28th September, 2023 and agreed to implement the aspects of the report pertaining to security and economic integration and affirmed its desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed.

“The Forum also resolved to interface with the Federal Government to secure the release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

“The Forum commiserated with Government and people of Abia State, Ebonyi State, Imo State, South East, Nigeria and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s family on the demise of His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

“The Forum received the delegation of the Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON and His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe CFR, Obi of Onitsha, who came on a solidarity visit to the Forum.”

Consequent upon the demise of former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Onu, the Forum announced the setting up of a nine man burial Committee to be Chaired by the former Senate President, Senator Pius Anyim.