VP Shettima in Maiduguri, Consoles Victims of Gwoza Suicide Bombings

* Says President Tinubu’s heart is with them, makes personal donations to affected persons



In a swift response to the suicide bombings in the Gwoza area of Borno State on Saturday, Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday paid a condolence visit to the victims and families of those who lost their lives in the gory attacks.

He described the incident as pathetic, even as he quoted the late Dele Giwa saying, “One life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in cold blood.”

Speaking with journalists immediately after meeting and commiserating with victims of the attack at the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, Senator Shettima conveyed the condolences of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Borno State government and the people of Gwoza.

The Vice President made a personal donation to all the victims of the attacks and condoled with the families of those killed by the multiple explosions, saying the heart of the President is with them.

“The heart of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is with the victims and he specifically instructed us to come and offer our condolences and commiserations to the victims of this incident.

“We are here with the Director General of NEMA, with the Minister of Agriculture, with the Minister of Transportation and, of course, the Chief Whip of the Senate, a son of the soil from Gwoza, who was here since yesterday (Sunday), and the Acting Governor. They have been working round the clock to provide succour and support to the victims,” VP Shettima stated.

Pegging the death toll at 32, the VP noted that while 42 persons injured in the suicide bomb attacks were brought to the Specialist Hospital, 14 have been discharged after receiving treatment, with 26 still receiving treatment.

He said, “It was a very pathetic scene. Our hearts go out to the victims. So far, we have recorded 32 deaths; 42 of those injured were brought in from Gwoza and about 14 have been discharged, while about 26 are currently receiving attention.”

“I want to use this forum to most sincerely register our profound gratitude to the Borno State government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and ICRC for rising to the challenges of the times and giving their best in terms of support.”

While in Maiduguri, the Vice President also attended the funeral prayer for the late mother of former Borno Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Hajiya Aisa, at the family residence of Late Galadima Modu Sheriff along Damboa Road.

The mother to the former Governor died in Abuja on Sunday at the age of 93 after a protracted illness.

In the VP’s entourage were the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali; former Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda; the Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, and other top government officials.