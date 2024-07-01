FG Rallies States For Acceleration Of SDGs

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, (SSAP-SDGs) Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has called on State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to double their efforts in the quest to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the global community seeks to accelerate the implementation of the Global Agenda in the Decade of Action for the Goals.

The Presidential Aide made this call at the ongoing Advocacy and Sensitisation campaign in Kano and Ondo States.

A statement issued by Desmond Utomwen, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the SSAP-SDGs, noted that with the global community lagging behind in the efforts to attain the SDGs and with Nigeria facing various challenges, the need for all stakeholders, particularly State Governments, to accelerate progress has become more imperative.

According to Orelope-Adefulire, despite the commitment and efforts as a country, Nigeria is faced with issues and challenges in the desire to achieve the SDGs. She noted that, partly due to the now Triple C Crisis – COVID, Climate Change, and Conflicts, the implementation is off-track globally, and only 15 percent of the SDGs targets are on track as of 2023.

“In Nigeria, the Multidimensional Poverty Index Report (2022) shows that about 63 percent or 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor. The report shows that poverty levels vary significantly across the states and the geopolitical zones. Specifically, multidimensional poverty is higher in rural areas, where 72 percent of people are poor, compared to 42 percent in urban areas. Overall, the report revealed that 65 percent of poor people live in the North, while 35 percent live in the South.



“Relatedly, the National Bureau of Statistics’ Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey Report (2022) shows that the Under-5 mortality rate, which represents SDG 3.2.1, is 102 per 1,000 live births – with Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, and Jigawa recording the highest, and FCT, Benue, Kwara, and Ebonyi States recording the lowest.

“On SDG 4, quality education among children and adolescents aged 7-14 years, only about 27 percent have foundational reading skills, and 25 percent have foundational numeracy skills. This translates to a low out-of-school rate found in Ekiti State at (2%) and Imo (1%), while the highest rates are found in Kebbi (65%) and Zamfara and Bauchi States both at 61%.

The SSAP-SDGs noted that the Federal Government has demonstrated strong commitment towards the implementation of the SDGs in Nigeria and requires the sub-national governments to match these efforts, particularly as the tier of government closest to the people. She noted that institutional frameworks have been established at the national and sub-national levels to guarantee effective implementation of the SDGs. The SDGs require a whole-of-society approach and clearly cannot be achieved with stand-alone policies and projects. They must be carefully integrated into national and sub-national policies and development plans.

“As we approach the 2030 deadline, we must recommit to accelerating the implementation of the SDGs, especially at the state level. As part of the transformative actions needed to deliver on the SDGs, we need the expertise and resources of the public and private sectors, the UN Development System, development partners and the donor community, academia, civil society, and concerned citizens in support of the SDGs.” Orelope-Adefulire stated.

In his remarks, the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, maintained that the Sustainable Development Goals are a blueprint for a better future for all, addressing global challenges like poverty, inequality, climate change, and environmental degradation.

Ondo State is uniquely naturally endowed and positioned to achieve these goals of the SDGs. The State is blessed with abundant natural resources, a vibrant population, and a rich cultural heritage. He expressed his commitment and optimism that through continued partnerships with the Federal Government and other stakeholders, Nigeria can deliver on the SDGs.



“I am confident that through seamless collaboration and innovation, we can make significant progress towards achieving the SDGs at the sub-national level. On our part, the Ondo State Government is committed to playing its part in achieving the SDGs. We recognize the importance of these goals and are actively working to integrate them into our policies. Together, let us build a future that is sustainable, equitable, and prosperous for all,” the Governor stated.

In the same vein, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Shehu Shegagi, maintained that the state is committed to delivering on the Targets of the SDGs, while leaving no one behind.