President Tinubu Condemns Bomb Attacks in Borno State

President Tinubu Condemns Bomb Attacks in Borno State

Sunday, June 30, 2024 12:55 pm


Bomb explosion in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State

Bomb explosion in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State

* Says Purveyors Of Terror Will Pay A Heavy Price

President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of precious lives and the maiming of other citizens in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

President Tinubu describes the attacks as desperate acts of terror and a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

The President declares that the purveyors of wanton violence shall have a certain encounter with justice, and that these cowardly attacks are only but an isolated episode as his government will not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.

The President states that his administration is taking necessary measures to secure citizens, emphasizing that efforts will be redoubled to ensure that those who trouble the nation, dispatching precious lives, and disrupting law and order are completely removed.

President Tinubu condoles with the victims of the attacks, the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Borno State.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    L-R: Vice President for Solutions, AFD Paris, Mr Laurence Biddiscombe; Country Director AFD Abuja, Mr Xavier Muron; Director-General, National Council on Climate Change, Dr Nkiruka Maduekwe; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, Chief Ajuri Ngelale; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; Vice President in charge of Countries, AFD Paris, Mr  Philippe Orliange; and Acting Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Jean Francois Hasperue,  during the celebration of the 15th Anniversary of Agency Francaise de Development (AFD) in Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday   PHOTO: FMBEP 1 hour ago

    Photo Story: AFD’s 15 Years of Impact…
    Vice President Shettima in Keffi 2 hours ago

    VP Shettima Leads FG Delegation To Console Police Affairs Minister Over Mother’s Death
    Festus Adedayo 4 hours ago

    Ruto in Davido’s Marriage of Anansewa
    Salihu Moh. Lukman 7 hours ago

    Explosive North: Open Letter to Northern Politicians
    Baba Ijesha 18 hours ago

    Sexual Assault: Appeal Court Affirms 5-year Conviction of Baba Ijesha
    Ambassador Hussaini Haruna Commassie2 23 hours ago

    Envoy urges Tinubu, National Assembly to give traditional institutions constitutional backing
    CP Tunde Disu 1 day ago

    Rivers Police Command launches investigation into the explosion in Port Harcourt
    The town hall meeting 1 day ago

    PEBEC: Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy Emerges Overall Best Performing Ministry